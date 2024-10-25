Hugh Jackman and 'New Love' Sutton Foster Spending 'All Their Free Time Together' After She Filed for Divorce From Husband

Foster previously praised her former co-star and his commitment to his craft.

She said: "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest-working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him."

The Broadway actress also claimed he'd become "one of her besties", telling an outlet: "He's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along'. But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40."