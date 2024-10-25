Your tip
Hugh Jackman and 'New Love' Sutton Foster Spending 'All Their Free Time Together' After She Filed for Divorce From Husband

Composite photo of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have spent most of their free time together.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have reportedly been spending all their free time together since the female Broadway star filed for divorce.

RadarOnline.com can reveal sources close to the stage duo have claimed Foster and Jackman have been keeping their romance a secret after starring in a revival production of The Music Man together.

hugh jackman new love sutton foster spending free time together divorce
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman worked with Sutton Foster in 'The Music Man' on Broadway.

The source claimed Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, are "a regular couple, they're just private". They said the rumored couple tried to stay under the radar and "sneak around" without anyone noticing.

Insiders previously claimed the rumored Broadway power couple are "100 percent together" and "want to spend the rest of their lives together".

The insider said: "They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it's common knowledge."

hugh jackman new love sutton foster spending free time together divorce
Source: MEGA

Foster is a Tony Award winning actress.

Foster previously praised her former co-star and his commitment to his craft.

She said: "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest-working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him."

The Broadway actress also claimed he'd become "one of her besties", telling an outlet: "He's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along'. But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40."

Hugh Jackman

hugh jackman new love sutton foster spending free time together divorce
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman has kept his dating life private since his divorce.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jackman filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage in September 2023.

Jackman and Furness, who share two children, were reportedly left "broken" by the COVID pandemic. Insiders also claimed the Hollywood writers' strike further strained the relationship.

The former couple tried to save their marriage but ultimately decided splitting up was the best option for them.

They ended up releasing a joint statement noting how "blessed" they were to share almost three decades together.

hugh jackman new love sutton foster spending free time together divorce
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, got divorced in 2023.

Foster recently chose to end her marriage after 10 years, filing for uncontested divorce from Griffin on Tuesday, October 22, in New York County Supreme Court.

They got married in Santa Barbara in 2014 and went on to share a 7-year-old daughter they adopted in 2017.

The Broadway actress was previously married to Tony Award winner Christian Borle in 2006 until they separated three years into their marriage.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

