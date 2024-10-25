Super Dad: Superman Star Christopher Reeve’s Family Break Silence on His Tragic But Hope-Filled Life After Being Paralyzed — ‘He Was Clear-Eyed It Was a Fluke’

His family tell how Reeve, was just 42 at the time, feared he would become a "burden" to his family - and his mother was in favour of letting him die.

His lawyer daughter Alexandra revealed her stepmother and Reeve’s second wife Dana was the person who kept him alive.

Alexandra, 40, reveals: "She said, 'I'm going to say this one time. It's your choice because it's your life. But you are still you, and I love you."