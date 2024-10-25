Hollywood Actor Reveals He Was Kidnapped and Raped by Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Aged 19

Merrill, now 65, revealed that he was working at a club in Chicago and was walking home when Gacy, then 36, pulled over and offered the teen a ride.

The actor told People: "He pulled out this brown bottle, splashed some liquid on a rag, and jammed it into my face. I passed out, and when I woke up, I was in handcuffs. I saw the exit for Cumberland on the expressway, near the airport, and the next thing I knew, we were outside his house."

He added: "He put this homemade contraption around my neck. It had ropes and pulleys, and it went around my back and through my handcuffed hands in a way that if I struggled, I would choke. I did at one point and started to lose air."

The killer then "stuck a gun in my mouth" and "raped him" in the bedroom.