Hollywood Actor Reveals He Was Kidnapped and Raped by Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Aged 19
Actor Jack Merrill has revealed the horrifying details about how he was kidnapped and raped by serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1978.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the actor escaped the near-death experience with Gacy, also known as the Killer Clown, who brutally murdered 33 young men and boys.
The famous serial killer raped, tortured, and strangled his male victims before disposing of their bodies beneath his house.
Merrill, now 65, revealed that he was working at a club in Chicago and was walking home when Gacy, then 36, pulled over and offered the teen a ride.
The actor told People: "He pulled out this brown bottle, splashed some liquid on a rag, and jammed it into my face. I passed out, and when I woke up, I was in handcuffs. I saw the exit for Cumberland on the expressway, near the airport, and the next thing I knew, we were outside his house."
He added: "He put this homemade contraption around my neck. It had ropes and pulleys, and it went around my back and through my handcuffed hands in a way that if I struggled, I would choke. I did at one point and started to lose air."
The killer then "stuck a gun in my mouth" and "raped him" in the bedroom.
Merrill said that he "never freaked out or yelled" and felt "sorry" for Gacy.
After being there for a few hours, he said Gacy dropped him off at a location near where he was first picked up.
He said: "It was around 5 in the morning. He gave me his phone number and said, 'Maybe we’ll get together again sometime.' When I got home, I flushed the number down the toilet and then took a shower. I didn’t call the police. I didn’t know he was a killer at the time."
Despite the nightmare, Merrill said: "I made a pact with myself that I was going to get past this. I wasn’t going to leave my happiness in that house."
- Terrifying Reign Of The Killer Clown: How America’s Worst Serial Killer Hid Behind A Veil Of Respectability
- Ex-Nickelodeon Star Kyle Sullivan Details Disgraced Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Pen Pal Friendship With Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy
- Gentle Father To Shameless Killer: Inside Pogo The Clown’s Creepy Double Life
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
A few months later, Merrill read a story in the newspaper about how bodies were discovered — and he recognized the exact location.
He said: "I called the paper and said, 'That guy raped me.' The man who answered said, 'What did you say your name was?' I didn’t say my name. I was sensitive about my name because people knew my father. That was his paper."
Merrill explained that he hung up the phone and that if police needed help he would "come forward."
After being convicted of the brutal murders, Gacy was executed by lethal injection in 1994 when he was 52 years old.
Following the incident, Merrill moved forward with his life — and continues to do so.
He said: "I’ve been in group therapy, but that was not about this. I had a boyfriend who had full-blown AIDS, and I joined a support group. I read about Oprah doing a show about forgiveness.
"There was a woman who had been raped, beaten, and left for dead. She said if she didn’t forgive her attacker, she couldn’t get on with her life. I knew I had to do that—to somehow forgive Gacy."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.