Grateful Dead Bassist and Founding Member Phil Lesh Dead at 84: Inside His Health Issues From Cancer Battles to Liver Transplant

The bassist's family took to Instagram to confirm his passing on Friday, October 25, and wrote: "Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning.

"He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family's privacy at this time."

His family did not specify the cause of death.