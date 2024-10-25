Your tip
Grateful Dead Bassist and Founding Member Phil Lesh Dead at 84: Inside His Health Issues From Cancer Battles to Liver Transplant

Photo of Phil Lesh
Source: MEGA

Phil Lesh passed away surrounded by his family.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of iconic Bay Area band The Grateful Dead, has died at 84 years old.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer was "surrounded by his family and full of love" as he passed away peacefully despite years of health complications.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lesh was one of the founding members of iconic Bay Area band The Grateful Dead.

The bassist's family took to Instagram to confirm his passing on Friday, October 25, and wrote: "Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning.

"He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family's privacy at this time."

His family did not specify the cause of death.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lesh had many health complications over the years.

Lesh had previously survived his battles with prostate cancer, bladder cancer, and a 1998 liver transplant —which was needed due to the debilitating effects of a hepatitis C infection and years of drinking.

The co-founder and longest-tenured member of the iconic rock band performed his final show at Oracle Park in 2023.

His death comes two days after MusicCares named The Grateful Dead its Persons of the Year.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

