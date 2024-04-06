MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Claims Donald Trump Is 'So Repulsive' Not Even His Former VP or Cabinet Employees Will Vote for Him
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace recently claimed former President Donald Trump is "so repulsive" even his former Vice-President Mike Pence wouldn't vote for him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a recent report from The Guardian, Ric Grenell, who served as Trump's ambassador to Germany, has been running a “shadow foreign policy campaign” in anticipation of the GOP leader's return to the White House. The ex-president, who has an affinity for autocrats, referred to Grenell as his “envoy.”
“It looks as though Grenell is trying to build up a developing authoritarian network of rightwing leaders to form this authoritarian axis that Trump might govern by – ranging from [Vladimir] Putin to [Viktor] Orbán [prime minister of Hungary] to Tayyip Erdoğan,” one foreign policy analyst told the outlet.
Wallace expressed her concern that Trump would fill out his second administration with loyal authoritarian staffers who are more focused on achieving his personal goals over that of the country.
“It goes beyond more effective people moving us toward authoritarianism to all the people that were so far right they were distasteful to many people in the center and everyone on the center-left,” Wallace said. “It’s so bad that Mike Pence, his former VP, isn’t voting for him and neither are any of the other people that served in his cabinet."
"It’s all relative, right?" she asked. "We’re gonna choose between a Republican and a Democrat. No, you’re not. You’re gonna choose between a Republican who is so repulsive to his own former vice president that he will not vote for him for the first time in American political history.”
During an appearance on Fox News last month, Pence announced he would not endorse Trump for a second term.
“[I]t should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” said Pence, whom Trump urged to refuse to certify the results of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021.
When Pence declined, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pence voiced his disapproval of Trump's recent remarks, particularly highlighting the inappropriateness of referring to individuals involved in legal proceedings as "hostages."
“I think it’s very unfortunate at a time that there are American hostages being held in Gaza. That the president or any other leaders would refer to people that are moving through our justice system as hostages," the former vice president told CBS' Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation. "It’s just unacceptable!”
“The assaults on police officers, ultimately an environment that claimed lives, is something that I think was tragic. And I’ll never diminish it.," the former vice president added.
The ex-president recently called for his former VP to endorse him during a recent rally.
“[Pence] should endorse me. You know why? Because I had a great, successful presidency and he was the vice president.”