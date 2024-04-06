MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Claims Donald Trump Is 'So Repulsive' Not Even His Former VP or Cabinet Employees Will Vote for Him

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace recently claimed former President Donald Trump is "so repulsive" even his former Vice-President Mike Pence wouldn't vote for him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“It looks as though Grenell is trying to build up a developing authoritarian network of rightwing leaders to form this authoritarian axis that Trump might govern by – ranging from [Vladimir] Putin to [Viktor] Orbán [prime minister of Hungary] to Tayyip Erdoğan ,” one foreign policy analyst told the outlet.

According to a recent report from The Guardian , Ric Grenell , who served as Trump's ambassador to Germany, has been running a “shadow foreign policy campaign” in anticipation of the GOP leader's return to the White House . The ex-president, who has an affinity for autocrats, referred to Grenell as his “envoy.”

Wallace expressed her concern that Trump would fill out his second administration with loyal authoritarian staffers who are more focused on achieving his personal goals over that of the country.

“It goes beyond more effective people moving us toward authoritarianism to all the people that were so far right they were distasteful to many people in the center and everyone on the center-left,” Wallace said. “It’s so bad that Mike Pence, his former VP, isn’t voting for him and neither are any of the other people that served in his cabinet."

"It’s all relative, right?" she asked. "We’re gonna choose between a Republican and a Democrat. No, you’re not. You’re gonna choose between a Republican who is so repulsive to his own former vice president that he will not vote for him for the first time in American political history.”