Nicole Kidman Sparks Mental Health Fears After Opening Up About Mom’s Death: Actress Feels 'Lost' Without her 'Compass' in Life

Kidman's mother, Janelle, died at the age of 84 in September - just hours before the Hollywood star was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

The 57-year-old was forced to leave the event but left a statement read by director Halina Reijn, which said: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."