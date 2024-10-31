Nicole Kidman Sparks Mental Health Fears After Opening Up About Mom’s Death: Actress Feels 'Lost' Without her 'Compass' in Life
Nicole Kidman has been destroyed by her mother's death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress' friends and family are pulling for Kidman as she goes through this difficult time.
Kidman's mother, Janelle, died at the age of 84 in September - just hours before the Hollywood star was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.
The 57-year-old was forced to leave the event but left a statement read by director Halina Reijn, which said: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.
"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."
The movie star has continued to struggle with grief, as a source told RadaOnline.com: "All Nicole can talk about is how she feels cast adrift without the woman she considered her guardian angel and guiding light, wherever she was in the world.
“She’s devastated and her team and loved ones are praying her mental health is going to hold up.”
Kidman previously opened up about her mother's death in an interview with Extra, and said: "My mother was obviously a major guide through my life and probably my compass in terms of everything I did."
Following her mother's death, Kidman and her sister, Antonia, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.
They said: "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week.
"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."
Kidman was joined by her sister, her husband Keith Urban, and their daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, when she attended her mother's funeral earlier this month.
The star was pictured holding hands with the country music star, 56, as she arrived at the church dressed in a long black coat and designer sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Kidman has also been dealing with an apparent dust-up with fellow actress Salma Hayek.
During a Paris Fashion Week event, the Australian star appeared to scold Hayek, 58, before refusing to pose for a photo with the actress. However, sources close to Kidman revealed she was growing tired of demands by photographers and wanted to move on.
"There is no issue. This is a snippet of a video that doesn't represent reality. There is a photo of them posing together. Nothing happened," an insider recently told DailyMail.
They added: "They were talking about something concerning advice and having a pow-wow – while being bombarded and yelled at and surrounded from all angles by cameras. They just wanted to go.
"They are friends and are fine despite what anyone thinks."
The source shared: "Nicole is not rude. At all. She may be awkward at times, but she is not rude."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.