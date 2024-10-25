Nicole Kidman’s Grief Shock: ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Star, 57, Cries On Red Carpet After Death of Mother Janelle — as She Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss

Kidman, 57, said: 'I wish my mama was here. That’d be the one thing I’d say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here.”

The movie star added: "It's been hard. It's a hard road. I'm hanging in there."

In September, the actress received the news that her “beautiful, brave mother” died after arriving in Venice to accept the award.

Kidman's statement read: “I’m in shock, and I have to go to my family. But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking. And my heart is broken.”

The Australian native lost her father in 2014 when he passed at the age of 75.