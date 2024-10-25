Nicole Kidman’s Grief Shock: ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Star, 57, Cries On Red Carpet After Death of Mother Janelle — as She Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss
Nicole Kidman has let her emotions pour out after the sudden death of her mother, Janelle, at the season two premiere of Special Ops: Lioness.
The Eyes Wide Shut actress' mother died at 84 years old, just hours before she was awarded Best Actress for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kidman, 57, said: 'I wish my mama was here. That’d be the one thing I’d say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here.”
The movie star added: "It's been hard. It's a hard road. I'm hanging in there."
In September, the actress received the news that her “beautiful, brave mother” died after arriving in Venice to accept the award.
Kidman's statement read: “I’m in shock, and I have to go to my family. But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking. And my heart is broken.”
The Australian native lost her father in 2014 when he passed at the age of 75.
Kidman took to Instagram following her mother's death to thank fans for their love and support during the family tragedy.
In an Instagram tribute, Kidman wrote: "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week."
"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express."
The family concluded their message: "Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."
At the Los Angeles premiere, Kidman put her shocking weight loss on full display while hitting the red carpet.
The Oscar-winning star wore a backless, cowl-neck top and a bright yellow midi skirt.
The backless attire showed off Kidman's thin frame.
Kidman slicked back her strawberry blonde hair into a half-up, half-down for the event.
At the beginning of the year, Kidman's thinning frame started to spark concerns among friends, fans, and even crew members on the set of Babygirl.
A source who saw the actress on set said: "She looks incredibly skinny. People are whispering how boney she is."
Insiders also claimed Kidman's friends are concerned she's working herself to the bone.
One source said: "Everyone wants to know what's wrong with her. Even those close to her are concerned. The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it's taking a toll."
