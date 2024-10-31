Selena Gomez Joins Celebs Blasting Back at Pro-Trump Comic Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Gag: 'I Definitely Want to Stand By My People'

Speaking about the joke for the first time, Gomez, 32, says she "strongly disagreed with any comments that were made recently. I definitely want to stand by my people."

Explaining why she posted a video of her submitting her ballot, she added: "People can sometimes forget that the one vote can change everything."

Fellow actress Zoe Saldaña, who stars alongside Gomez in movie Emilia Perez, also laid into Hinchcliffe, saying: "I voted today so I’m definitely exercising my responsibility as an American citizen to care for the well-being of my nation, because it's also my son's country and it has to be worthy of my children.