Country Icon Reba McEntire 'Has Whipped Actor Boyfriend Rex Linn Into Slimmer Shape' as She 'Wants Him Looking Good for Their New Sitcom'
Country music icon and television star Reba McEntire has whipped her actor beau Rex Linn into a slimmer, trimmer shape because, sources said, she wanted him looking good for her new TV sitcom Happy's Place!
Linn, the 67-year-old former star of CSI: Miami, has dropped up to a whopping 25 pounds, according to doctors.
His health is better – and the couple's love life is sizzling – sources said.
Revealed an insider: "Rex has Reba to thank for this. She now has a leaner lover and everything about the two of them is better!
"She didn't want a dumpy dude on her show – especially when the world knows they're a couple in real life!"
The 69-year-old twice-divorced redhead calls Rex "the love of my life."
"I think we have made each other better," Reba has said. "Rex brings out the little girl in me and I have fun. I'm dorky, I'm goofy.
- Reba McEntire 'Annoyed' With Her Once 'Subservient' Boyfriend Rex Linn's Newfound Confidence: Source
- Holy Rollers! We Reveal the God-Fearing Stars Who Reckon He's Behind Their Mega-Money Hollywood Success Stories
- 'Blew Up in His Face': Reba McEntire Relishing $13 Million 'Voice' Gig Years After Ex-Husband Left: Report
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"He is too. We love to laugh, and we love each other."
On Happy's Place, the “Fancy” singer plays Bobbie, who inherits her dad's tavern and discovers the co-owner is a 20-something named Isabella – a half-sister she never knew existed.
Rex plays Emmett, the tavern's strapping short-order cook.
Medical experts told RadarOnline.com towering 6-foot-4 Linn appeared to have weighed 220 pounds when playing Sgt. Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami for a decade ending in 2012.
He'd ballooned to as much as 245, carrying most of it in his belly, but appears to have lost "20 to 25 pounds," estimated life span expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn't treated the actor.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.