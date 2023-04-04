Reba McEntire 'Annoyed' With Her Once 'Subservient' Boyfriend Rex Linn's Newfound Confidence: Source

Reba McEntire's beau Rex Linn has been speaking up for himself more lately — and his new bossy ways are getting on the Oklahoma spitfire's last nerve, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Once content to bask in Reba's radiance, Rex was a "subservient puppy dog" when they first started dating, according to a source who says things changed big-time after they started working together, particularly on the recent Lifetime movie The Hammer.