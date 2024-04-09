Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Files Appeal After Florida Judge Dismisses $75k Defamation Case

While Judge Honeywell dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it could not be refiled, Samantha's attorneys filed an appeal on her behalf last week.

"Notice is hereby given that the Plaintiff, Samantha M. Markle, by and through her undersigned counsel, appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the Order Granting Defendants, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Motion to Dismiss entered by the Honorable Charlene Edwards Honeywell on March 12, 2024," the appeal stated.