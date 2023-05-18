Meghan Markle Accuses Half-sister Samantha Of Turning A ‘personal Grudge’ Into Never-ending Court Battle, Pleads With Judge to Dismiss New Lawsuit
Meghan Markle has demanded her half-sister’s latest attempt at suing her be thrown out of court — claiming her relative has issues with her for “reasons unbeknownst” to her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Prince Harry’s wife has requested Samantha Markle’s amended defamation lawsuit be dismissed — only weeks after a federal court judge dismissed her initial complaint.
In her lawsuit, Samantha accused the Duchess of Sussex of spreading lies about her childhood to sell her “rags to royal” narrative when, in reality, she attended expensive private schools.
In addition, Samantha took issue with statements that Meghan made during her infamous sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. She said she was an “only child” which Samantha was not true because they share the same father, Thomas Markle.
Samantha said Meghan lied when she claimed they had only met a couple of times. Prince Harry’s wife told Oprah she had seen her half-sister, “18, 19 years ago and before that, 10 years before that.”
Further, Samantha said Meghan defamed her when she claimed her half-sister only changed her last name to Markle after she became engaged to Harry.
Meghan denied all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the case be thrown out of court. "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves,” Meghan’s lawyer said after it was filed.
A judge ended up siding with Meghan writing, “The Court finds that [Samantha] has failed to plausibly allege that [Meghan] made a “substantially and materially false” statement, as she must do to state a claim.”
He noted that Meghan had never accused her sister of changing her name for money. Her exact quote was, “No. She changed her last name back to Markle, and I think she’s in her early fifties at that time, only when I started dating Harry. And so, I think that says enough.”
A couple of weeks later, Samantha filed an amended lawsuit with new allegations. She accused Meghan of making comments to “demonize” her in an attempt to make her appear as a “liar and fame seeker.”
The suit added, “The statements made by MEGHAN was the direct and proximate cause of SAMANTHA’s harm and taken together have caused SAMANTHA to suffer actual damage in the form of harm to occupation, as well as emotional and mental distress, including anxiety and fear due to threatening and violent emails and messages she receives on a regular basis from the public, and the permanent harm caused to her reputation and credibility.”
She has demanded damages for the lost income from sales of her autobiography, emotional and mental distress and anxiety and fear due to the threats and violent emails she receives.
Now, Markle has once again demanded the case be dismissed. She said the amended complaint “is jut more of the same.”
She said none of her statements mentioned in the complaint are defamatory.
“Three times [Samantha] has tried—and failed—to turn a personal grudge into a federal case for reasons unbeknownst to Meghan, relying solely on non-actionable opinions and third-party statements. This action should be dismissed with prejudice,” Markle’s lawyer argued.
A judge has yet to rule