Meghan Markle Accuses Half-sister Samantha Of Turning A ‘personal Grudge’ Into Never-ending Court Battle, Pleads With Judge to Dismiss New Lawsuit

Meghan Markle has demanded her half-sister’s latest attempt at suing her be thrown out of court — claiming her relative has issues with her for “reasons unbeknownst” to her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Prince Harry’s wife has requested Samantha Markle’s amended defamation lawsuit be dismissed — only weeks after a federal court judge dismissed her initial complaint.