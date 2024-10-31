Home > Celebrity > Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Sparks Mental Health Fears After Admitting Latest Grueling Role and Acting Has Left Her Feeling 'Lonely' Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is at the centre of fears she is battling severe mental health woes after admitting her grueling latest role left her feeling lonely. By: Matthew Acton Oct. 31 2024, Published 8:34 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hard-working Angelina Jolie has sparked fears from friends that she's pouring too much into her roles after she confessed to feeling lonely as she filmed the grueling flick Maria. The Hollywood heavyweight called herself "imperfect" while admitting she shares "loneliness" with the late opera singer Maria Callas whom she recently portrayed, RadarOnline can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie has sparked fears from friends that she's pouring too much into her roles after she confessed to feeling lonely as she filmed the grueling flick ‘Maria.’

Article continues below advertisement

And the personal similarities with Maria Callas have led pals to worry. One told us: "Angelina puts so much of herself into her roles that she's often left completely exhausted at the end of filming, and especially one so arduous as portraying Maria Callas.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA An insider said Angelina Jolie ‘needs to start putting herself first otherwise things will begin to take a heavy toll on her health.’

Article continues below advertisement

"She needs to start putting herself first otherwise things will begin to take a heavy toll on her health." The 49-year-old Hollywood star, who portrays the late opera singer in the upcoming film Maria, admitted the two share a “certain loneliness” during an emotional interview at the AFI Fest premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie, who is currently divorcing her ex Brad Pitt said, ‘I’m an imperfect person, but I work very hard',

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t want to speak too much about it because it’s too personal, but there’s definitely a loneliness and a work ethic," Angelina candidly shared."I may be many things, but I’m a very hard worker, right?" he added. The Oscar-winning actress, who is currently divorcing her ex Brad Pitt, 60, continued: "I’m an imperfect person, but I work very hard, and she does."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Angelina said she and her role as Maria would likely connect on being a ‘performer and a worker who has a job to do.’

Article continues below advertisement

The mom of six went on to say she and Maria would likely connect on being a “performer and a worker who has a job to do”. She also pointed out that they are both “probably very hard on [themselves].

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA In August, the ‘Maleficent’ star received an eight-minute standing ovation after ‘Maria’ had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

In August, the Maleficent star received an eight-minute standing ovation after Maria had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. On the red carpet at the premiere, Angelina was asked how she identified with the late singer, to which she admitted she shared vulnerability.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA In an interview, Angelina Jolie said that learning how to sing opera was ‘the therapy I didn’t realize I needed.’

Article continues below advertisement

She explained: “Well, there’s a lot I won’t say in this room, which you probably know or assume, the way I related to her, maybe a surprise, was probably the part of her that’s extremely soft and doesn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was - as emotionally open as she truly was... I share her vulnerability more than anything.” In another interview, the actress also said that learning how to sing opera was "the therapy I didn’t realize I needed".

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie’s love life was at the center of speculation when she attended the premiere of ‘Maria,’ accompanied by British rapper Akala amid speculation about their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Her love life was at the center of speculation when she attended the premiere of Maria at the 68th BFI London Film Festival earlier this month, accompanied by 40-year-old British rapper Akala amid speculation about their relationship. Jolie, who recently made headlines for being compared to Kylie Jenner and commenting on her aging, donned a Dolce and Gabbana menswear tuxedo, and walked the red carpet at The Royal Festival Hall.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The appearance follows recent sightings of the pair together, including at the Venice International Film Festival.