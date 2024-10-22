Your tip
Angelina Jolie, 49, Moves on From Brad Pitt After 'Years of Celibacy' By Shacking Up With British Rapper Akala, 40, For Two-Day Hotel 'Sexfest': 'It's the Real Deal'

Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's relationship with rapper Akala has heated up since London stay.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie's romance with British rapper Akala is the "real deal" according to pals – and she’s even ended her sex ban.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 49, has ramped up the seriousness of her relationship with Akala, who is nine years her junior, while in the midst of her divorce battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 60.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie has embraced returning to her wild ways.

And last week she snuck him into her hotel during a trip to London and the pair spent two intimate nights together following the premiere of her new movie Maria.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Angelina was renowned for being wild and absolutely obsessed with sex, but all that went out the window with her divorce pressures and legal fights with Brad, not to mention raising her six kids.

"Now she's finally getting back to her old ways – she's getting really hot and heavy with Akala."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie and Akala were pictured together in New York last month.

Jolie and Akala have previously been pictured together in Venice and the hip-hop star has already met her children.

Akala was also seen hugging Jolie’s son Pax, 20, at the US premiere of Maria in New York last month.

But it appears spending time alone together in London has seen the romance heat up.

A source told The Sun: "Angelina and Akala have been secretly spending nights together at her London hotel The Corinthia.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Akala was snapped hugging Jolie's son, Pax.

"Angelina arrived at the hotel via the loading bay at around 8pm on Wednesday before being joined by Akala at around 10pm.

"The pair spent Wednesday and Thursday night together inside the hotel and did not leave.

"Akala was sneaked out of the hotel via one of Angelina’s cars on Friday — a couple of hours before the BFI film premiere for her new movie.

"They are using separate cars and secret entrances to keep their relationship under wraps, but it's the real deal."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Akala and Jolie has bonded over their passion for humanitarian causes.

Angelina Jolie

The Oscar winner has been romantically linked with Akala since May when the latter attended the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica alongside Jolie and her daughters Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18.

An eyewitness shared at the time Akala was "very protective of them as he shepherded them around."

They enjoyed dinner together in Milan six months later and bonded over their passion for social and humanitarian causes.

Embedded Image

Jolie has ended her sex ban since getting serious with rapper.

RadarOnline.com revealed last month Jolie has "given up" on her legal battle with Pitt after ending her two-year fight trying to obtain documents connected to the alleged 2016 plane incident involving herself and then-husband after growing tired of the ordeal.

A source said: "This is another sign Angelina is finally getting exhausted by her legal battles with Brad.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie has given up on her legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"She doesn't want the fights over the kids or the vineyard, and just wants peace.

"But she knows Brad will not let go of his fights over the winery – and especially not their children – so unfortunately she still has a mountain to climb before they can reach an agreement and move on.

"But people around her are starting to worry about the strain this is putting on her – she's always been thin, but now she's super-skinny and has to juggle these fights with raising her kids and her tough acting gigs."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

