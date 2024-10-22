Your tip
Royal on the Run: Desperate Prince Harry 'Battling to Escape Clutches of Diva Duchess Wife' – Even When He's Flying Solo Halfway Across World

desperate prince harry
Harry and Meghan are said to be living very separate lives.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 9:43 a.m. ET

Rebel royal Prince Harry has been seemingly free as a bird, flying all over without wife Meghan Markle, but royal insiders say the controlling, high-maintenance duchess is still cracking the whip from afar.

Sources snitched henpecked Harry, 40, remains under the 43-year-old former TV actress' thumb even if they're oceans apart, and she treats the former party animal like the iron-fisted parent of a young teen.

desperate prince harry
Harry has been seemingly free as a bird, flying all over without wife Meghan, but royal insiders said the ‘controlling, high-maintenance duchess is still cracking the whip from afar'.

"He has to check in regularly and stick to her road trip rules, including a strict 11 p.m. curfew,” tattled a source.

The Duke of Sussex touched down in South Africa October 1 following a brief visit to England while his wife of six years stayed home in Montecito, Califonia, with their two kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

desperate prince harry
An insider revealed Harry’s trips abroad without his wife have become something of a ‘regular thing’ for him.

His trips abroad without his wife have become something of a "regular thing" for Prince Harry, and there are "plenty more solo trips on his docket," revealed an insider.

As GLOBE previously reported, the pampered prince is fighting to be welcomed back into the royal fold four years after he and his wife ditched their official duties to chase Hollywood fame and land big-bucks deals using their celebrity.

desperate prince harry
The Duke is reportedly extremely keen to make a return to his family, which is the reason he’s going home to visit so often.

"He's very keen to make a return to his family, that's partly why he's going home to visit so often. His intention is to spend a lot more time there," tattled a tipster.

When the haughty couple left England in 2020, Harry claimed they were "fearing for their lives" and accused the royals of failing to protect his wife from hostile press.

desperate prince harry
Mehan reportedly keeps close tabs on what Harry is up to and doesn't like the idea of him out late at night.

In the years since the demanding duke has made countless trips home, but Markle hasn't set foot on British soil since September 2022, when she stood by Prince Harry's side for the funeral of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

"She's made it very clear she doesn't want to go to England so the only option for Harry is to go without her," noted the source.

desperate prince harry
A source said Prince Harry ‘has to check in regularly and stick to her road trip rules, including a strict 11 p.m. curfew.’

She's not panicking or worrying about him doing anything behind her back, or so she says. But there's no doubt it's difficult for her to have him away so often, and she keeps close tabs on what he's up to and doesn't like the idea of him out late at night."

In 2012, wild child Harry made shocking headlines when photos surfaced showing him playing nude billiards with a group of girls in a Las Vegas hotel room.

desperate prince harry
Prince Harry is reportedly fighting to be welcomed back into the royal fold.

The leaked incident and the following scandal reportedly still haunts him.

"There are always going to be people looking to catch him doing something naughty, that's just a reality," insisted the insider. "And even the hint of impropriety on his part would be humiliating for him and even more so for Meghan.

desperate prince harry
In 2012, Prince Harry made shocking headlines when photos surfaced showing him playing nude billiards with a group of girls in a Las Vegas hotel room.

"She believes somebody in his position shouldn't be putting himself into any kind of situation that could expose him as a topic of gossip and speculation, and her by association,” added the insider. "So going to parties or nightclubs or anything of that nature are totally off limits."

As GLOBE reported, the diva duchess launched her American Riviera Orchard brand earlier this year and is reportedly focusing on entrepreneurial projects and commercial ventures while Harry works on philanthropic efforts.

desperate prince harry
Sources said the couple’s separate lifestyles do not mean Prince Harry is ‘totally off the hook,’ when it comes to Meghan Markle.

But their separate lifestyles do not mean Prince Harry is "totally off the hook," when it comes to Markle.

"She still insists that he attend zoom meetings related to their charity and various business ventures, no matter where he is in the world," spilled the source. "Even if it's the middle of the night, she expects him to be on call. He's happy to go along with it, but it leaves him pretty wrecked and exhausted."

