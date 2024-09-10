Your tip
Angelina Jolie
Angelina's 'New Feud' With Loudmouth Father Jon Voight: 'His Outbursts Have Driven Another Wedge Between Them'

Composite Photo Jon Voight Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jon Voight has driven another wedge in his already estranged relationship with daughter Angelina Jolie, an insider tells RadarOnline.com.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Jon Voight sounded off about Angelina Jolie's legal war with ex-husband Brad Pitt — driving an even bigger wedge between the estranged father-daughter duo.

A source tells RadarOnline.com: "To say Angelina and her dad are not on good terms right now is an understatement!"

The outspoken 85-year-old actor recently offered his perspective on Jolie's ongoing divorce battle with Pitt, 60, and claimed the couple's six kids — Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 — need "some stability".

Jon Voight
Source: MEGA

In a recent interview, Voight called on Brad Pitt to 'step up' and 'end this nonsense'.

He said: "I love the kids and I love my daughter, and I want Brad to step up, too, [and do] what he has to do [and] end this nonsense!"

Voight was likely "hoping" the comments, which he made to Fox News Digital, would score points with his daughter, 49 — but a source close to the family revealed they've only made Jolie more determined to keep her distance from her dad.

The insider said: "He might think it would get him back into her good books because he's chastising Brad, but she has told him time and time again not to comment publicly on her kids — so of course she's frustrated he refuses to follow her requests.

"It's sad because Jon does love her, but he always seems to put his foot in it."

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight
Source: By: MEGA

Voight criticized his daughter in July for publicly supporting Palestine and argued she was 'brainwashed'.

The already strained father-daughter relationship further soured in July, when Voight criticized Jolie for publicly supporting Palestine and accused the United Nations of brainwashing his daughter, who is a UN special ambassador.

He claimed in an interview in July: "She has been exposed to propaganda. She's been influenced by anti-Semitic people."

The Girl, Interrupted star resented the comments, according to our source, who said she proceeded to close the door on any peace talks.

The insider said: "If he's smart, he'll stop answering questions about her and try to make peace privately."

Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie's pals recently told RadarOnline.com they were concerned the actress was 'pushing herself to the edge'.

But even then, it may "not be possible", the source added, because Jolie is supposedly still angry over the way he treated her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, when her parents split in 1976.

The informant claimed: "It's been nearly 50 years, but Angelina still hasn't forgiven Jon for his betrayal of her mother. A lot of people in Jon's world think she's still hanging on to this vendetta against him on behalf of her mom!"

Jolie said previously of her late mother: "She would have thrived as a grandmother. I know how much she would have contributed to [my kids'] lives and I am sad they will miss out on that.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Jolie and Pitt have been locked in legal battles since their 2016 divorce.

"I would give anything for her to be with me at this time. I've needed her. I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me."

Meanwhile, pals of the Eternals actress recently told RadarOnline.com the Eternals actress has been "pushing herself to the edge" tending to her son Pax's recovery from a bike accident while her court battles with Pitt drag on.

