Angelina's 'New Feud' With Loudmouth Father Jon Voight: 'His Outbursts Have Driven Another Wedge Between Them'

He said: "I love the kids and I love my daughter, and I want Brad to step up, too, [and do] what he has to do [and] end this nonsense!"

Voight was likely "hoping" the comments, which he made to Fox News Digital, would score points with his daughter, 49 — but a source close to the family revealed they've only made Jolie more determined to keep her distance from her dad.

The insider said: "He might think it would get him back into her good books because he's chastising Brad, but she has told him time and time again not to comment publicly on her kids — so of course she's frustrated he refuses to follow her requests.

"It's sad because Jon does love her, but he always seems to put his foot in it."