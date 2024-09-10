Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Arrested for Aggravated Assault — After Reality Star Claims a Man 'Threatened His Family'
Hot head Kyle Chrisley can't seem to stay out of trouble.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star was arrested following an incident with an unnamed man he claimed "has been threatening me for MONTHS".
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Kyle, 33, was "charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest" on Monday, September 9.
Kyle was released on $6,500 bond and a court hearing was scheduled for December, according to InTouch.
Following his arrest, the reality star took to Instagram to deny his accusations in a diatribe about the man's alleged actions he claimed put his family in danger.
The post featured Kyle on the ground with his hands behind his back. Two officers kneeled near him, with one placing handcuffs on the 33-year-old.
He captioned the post: "So let me get this straight. A man who has been threatening me for MONTHS, trying to extort money out of me, saying he will destroy me if I don't pay, has made threats to MY CHILD, my wife, told me he will destroy my truck, COMES TO MY HOUSE putting hands on ME, trying to extort money out of me, threatening me, l’m not allowed to defend myself and my property?"
Kyle went on to claim the man intentionally hit the back of his wife's car, taunted him by revving his engine and allegedly threatened to kill him.
The caption continued: "Then he RAMS my wife's car on PURPOSE screaming “I'll be back I got you”, (ANOTHER THREAT)..while leaving, then comes BACK a minute later flying through my neighborhood, revving up his car screaming out the window that he will KI** me screaming that he will run me over, that no where is safe from him that I won’t run him off and don’t scare him.
"(M)y wife calls you hysterical pleading for an officer to help us – so he leaves and you FINALLY show up and arrest me for AGGRAVATED ASSAULT because his story is that I cut him???? and then charge me with resisting arrest because I'm trying to ask you why I’m being arrested and he's not????? And you tell my wife this is private property so you don't know who's at fault for her car being rammed into?????"
He added: "Please make it make sense Rutherford County!!!! You guys asked me if I have knives at my house, I show you what I have – you tell me this is NOT what the guy is describing I cut him with – you tell me he described a machete – but then you take pictures of the knife and send it to another officer that is with this guy down the road – then they show that photo to the guy and so then you come back to get the knife from my wife and explain to her that you arrested me because the guy is injured and he described this exact knife.
"Please make it make sense Rutherford County!!!! It's really easy to say someone had a knife when it's already been all over the news that I allegedly pulled a knife during a fight with my boss last year."
This is not Kyle's first brush with the law. In March 2023, he was arrested for felony aggravated assault and accused of threatening his boss, Deven Campbell, during an argument on the job. His boss alleged the dispute broke out over a $36 difference in his paycheck.
While his boss locked himself in his office, two men restrained Kyle until police showed up.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Smyrna Court Clerk’s Office announced in April that prosecutors dismissed the charges against Kyle.
