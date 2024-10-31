How Serial Killer Rodney Alcala — Now Feared to Have Notched Up 130 Victims — Won U.S. Dating Game Show… As Netflix Drama 'Woman Of the Hour' About His Crimes Becomes a Hit

The true number of his victims will never be known but the death toll could be as high as 130, RadarOnline has learned.

The serial killer appeared as a bachelor on the blind date-style show in 1978, two years before he was convicted of the murder of a 12-year-old girl.

He was eventually found guilty of eight murders in total, however, it's thought he killed many more women and girls. Alcala died in prison in 2021 aged 77.

One survivor left fighting for her life aged eight after she was raped and beaten by Alcala, said this week: "The thing that angers me is that the court system kept giving him a get-out-of-jail-free card."