Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Barbra Streisand

Bitter Barbra Streisand 'Still Holding Grudge' Against Ex Don Johnson: 'She Won't Forgive, Forget — or Move On'

barbra streisand still holding grudge
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand is said to still holding a grudge against ex Don Johnson, refusing to forgive or move on.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bitter Barbra Streisand is still holding a grudge against Don Johnson since their hot fling back in the late '80s – and sources sang she avoids him like the plaque.

The loudmouth diva, 82, has friends in common with Don and "cringes" whenever she's forced to make small talk with the former Nash Bridges hunk, 74, at parties, a source told RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
barbra streisand still holding grudge
Source: MEGA

A source revealed Barbra Streisand is still holding a grudge against Don Johnson since their hot fling back in the late '80s.

Article continues below advertisement

Said a source: "Their romance ended badly and she hasn't forgotten it.

The songbird catted around with Don from 1987 to 1988 and wrote in her recent memoir their relationship lacked "honesty and communication."

Article continues below advertisement
barbra streisand still holding grudge
Source: RENE SOEJOSO / YOUTUBE

Barbra Streisand said Don Johnson became cold toward her after they recorded their now-famous duet ‘Till I Loved You.’

Article continues below advertisement

She said he became cold toward her after they recorded their now-famous duet “| Loved You.” But the “You Don't Bring Me Flowers” singer knew the romance was dead as a doornail when she phoned Don in Miami – his ex-wife Melanie Griffith answered!

"At that point she was in rehab, and Don had conquered his own drug habit and was trying to help," she wrote.

"I had no problem with him talking to her, but I did have a problem with him not having the courtesy to tell me the truth about their current relationship."

MORE ON:
Barbra Streisand

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
barbra streisand still holding grudge
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand knew the romance was dead as a doornail when she phoned Don Johnson in Miami – his ex-wife Melanie Griffith answered.

Article continues below advertisement

Don and Melanie remarried in 1989 and had daughter Dakota Johnson, now 35, before their second split in 1996.

"Thirty years later, I'll sometimes run into Don at a party," Streisand wrote.

"We hug, and he always whispers in my ear, 'I love you.' I don't say it back."

Article continues below advertisement
barbra streisand still holding grudge
Source: MEGA

In her recent memoir, Barbra Streisand wrote she and Don Johnson ‘hug, and he always whispers in my ear, 'I love you.' I don't say it back.’

Sources said battle-ax Barbra is actually a sensitive gal!

Revealed an insider: "She doesn't buy the nice guy act. She wants nothing to do with him!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.