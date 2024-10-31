Bitter Barbra Streisand 'Still Holding Grudge' Against Ex Don Johnson: 'She Won't Forgive, Forget — or Move On'
Bitter Barbra Streisand is still holding a grudge against Don Johnson since their hot fling back in the late '80s – and sources sang she avoids him like the plaque.
The loudmouth diva, 82, has friends in common with Don and "cringes" whenever she's forced to make small talk with the former Nash Bridges hunk, 74, at parties, a source told RadarOnline.com.
She said he became cold toward her after they recorded their now-famous duet “| Loved You.” But the “You Don't Bring Me Flowers” singer knew the romance was dead as a doornail when she phoned Don in Miami – his ex-wife Melanie Griffith answered!
"At that point she was in rehab, and Don had conquered his own drug habit and was trying to help," she wrote.
"I had no problem with him talking to her, but I did have a problem with him not having the courtesy to tell me the truth about their current relationship."
Don and Melanie remarried in 1989 and had daughter Dakota Johnson, now 35, before their second split in 1996.
"Thirty years later, I'll sometimes run into Don at a party," Streisand wrote.
"We hug, and he always whispers in my ear, 'I love you.' I don't say it back."
Sources said battle-ax Barbra is actually a sensitive gal!
Revealed an insider: "She doesn't buy the nice guy act. She wants nothing to do with him!"
