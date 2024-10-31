Coldplay Health Emergency Derails Show For First Time in Band's History: Stricken Bass Player 'Can't Stop Vomiting'
Coldplay performed a concert as a trio for first time in the band's history after bass player Guy Berryman was struck down by a medical emergency.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rocker, 46, cannot stop vomiting due to a sickness bug which threatens to derail the British band's tour of Australia.
During their first of four gigs in Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Wednesday, lead singer Chris Martin, 47, apologized to fans on stage in case they spotted any "mistakes".
He said: "We will have a slightly different show and we'll do our best to make it amazing because we are in Melbourne with all you beautiful people.
"If you see some mistakes and problems, it's because we don't have our bass player.
"You won't see Guy tonight because he is vomiting."
Instead, Martin revealed the band's co-producer and engineer, Bill Rahko, would be stepping in while wearing the signature space helmets that are part of the eye-popping spectacle that has criss-crossed the globe for nearly three years to date, grossing more than $1 billion.
Taking to Instagram after the show on Wednesday night, the band thanked their fans for understanding.
They said: "Tonight was the first time in our band's history that we've played a show without all four members onstage.
"Guy was taken ill unexpectedly just before the show. Thank you for carrying us through it."
Berryman has yet to be confirmed for Thursday night's sold-out Melbourne show, the next gig in the band's Music of the Spheres world tour.
Coldplay's four-night stint at Marvel Stadium continues with shows on Saturday and Sunday before the band moves on to Sydney for another four sold-out performances at Accor Stadium next week.
The Brits will then play three nights iEden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. before taking time off and re-booting the tour in January with gigs in the United Arab Emirates and India on their way to wrapping up the outing with a 10-night stand at Wembley Stadium in London.
Coldplay's concerts in Melbourne, in the east of Australia, are their first for eight years and Martin explained the reason behind the band's absence during Wednesday night’s concert.
He said: "We haven't been to Melbourne and Sydney and Brisbane for quite some time."
"I'm going to tell it, f*** it," he said, revealing that the reason the band had avoided Australia was due to a negative review of the band's December 2016 performance at Brisbane's Suncorp stadium.
He recalled: "I made the mistake eight years ago.
"I looked at the press and a gentleman wrote an article saying that he lived next to the stadium, and he said we ruined his night.
"So I was like: ‘Oh s**t.'"
Speaking about how much the poor review played on his mind three years previously, Martin said: "It's taken me about five years to get over this one thing that happened the last time.
"The last time we were in Australia, the only thing I saw, the only thing, was a guy who wrote a review of our Brisbane show and said that he wasn't even at the concert, he was in his garden.
Martin, who is engaged to actress Dakota Johnson, added that he took the review to heart, especially as the harsh reviewer said the band had "ruined his night because he lived a block away" from the venue.
He added: "I still feel terrible."
