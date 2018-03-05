Dakota Drives Coldplay Nuts! Band Bitter Over Johnson’s Romance With Chris Martin

Chris Martin is head over heels for Dakota Johnson — but her constant presence is annoying the other members of Coldplay, RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusively!

“Chris’ bandmates like Dakota, but the fact that he’s dropped everything to be by her side is starting to get on their nerves,” spills a source.

Martin’s love for his new galpal is so strong, he’s even letting it get in the way of his booming music career! “He’s letting their music come second so he can focus on being with Dakota while she films her latest movie in Vancouver.”

“The band has some time off right now, but everyone is keen to work on new music except Chris, who is very much in the honeymoon phase and just wants to spend all his time with Dakota.”

The band members are said to be begging Dakota to back off a little bit so they can have some guy time, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen, says the informant. “Chris and Dakota are only becoming even more inseparable.”

As Radar previously reported exclusively — Martin’s bandmates aren’t the only people with a bitter taste for Johnson. The singer’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow is seeing green over his new gal pal.

Paltrow, 45, wasn’t a fan of her ex hubby’s much younger new love, and it was making Martin furious.

“It’s awkward, but to be fair he’s not exactly rolled out the red carpet with Brad Falchuk (Paltrow’s current flame),” the insider added.

Martin and Paltrow were married for 10 years before their whole “consciously uncoupling” madness in 2014.

The two have remained close since separating, and share children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

