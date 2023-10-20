Chris Martin 'Tired' of Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Progressive' Friendship With Girlfriend Dakota Johnson: Report
Insiders spilled that a cranky Chris Martin wants ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow to stay out of his personal life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the Coldplay frontman has maintained a friendly relationship with "consciously uncoupled" Paltrow for the sake of their kids, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, tipsters said he's starting to lose his cool because the Goop founder won't mind her business.
Martin, 56, started dating 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, 34, back in 2017, three years after his split from Paltrow, 51. But now, sources have claimed his ex-wife is trying to show the world what a modern woman she is by saying she's "very good friends" with Johnson.
"I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional," Paltrow previously confessed. "I just adore her!"
While Paltrow attempted to show off her "progressive" co-parenting style by apparently becoming gal pals with Johnson, a tipster said her ex-husband is over her act.
A source claimed the Sliding Doors star's persistent phone calls to Johnson, who's the daughter of Hollywood royalty Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, as well as unannounced visits have driven Martin up the wall.
"Chris grew tired of Gwyneth's 'progressive' behavior when they were still married and he doesn't want to put up with it now," an insider told the National Enquirer.
While Martin was apparently over the unusual friendship, Johnson sought relationship advice from Paltrow.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Johnson took her relationship problems to Martin's ex-wife as she pushed for the moody Yellow singer to commit to their relationship following a frightening incident with a stalker.
After all, the couple has been dating for over five years — and Johnson was ready to settle down and start a family, much to her rocker beau's apprehension.
"Gwyn told Dakota that Chris' moods are part of the package with him," the insider spilled to the National Enquirer on Paltrow's advice to the 34-year-old.
"Gwyn said even after they married and had two kids, Chris would just say, 'I'm going off for a bit,' and fly away to be alone with his thoughts and write songs in solitude. That's just how he rolls as an artist."
Another close pal confided that Johnson was having second thoughts about spending her life with Martin altogether.
"Dakota wants a husband who is all in and wants to raise a family with her," the source said. "With Chris, she just gets the feeling you never get 100 perfect of him, and that's why he and Gwyneth eventually split up."
"Dakota believes Chris holds something away to himself," the close pal continued. "And it makes Dakota fear they may not have a future."
News of the couple's relationship woes followed a restraining order that was granted to Johnson and Martin against a woman who believed she was married to the rockstar and lived in their house.
Martin claimed the woman attempted to trespass on their property multiple times and was even caught on camera ringing their doorbell.