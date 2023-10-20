Chris Martin 'Tired' of Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Progressive' Friendship With Girlfriend Dakota Johnson: Report

Martin, 56, started dating 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, 34, back in 2017, three years after his split from Paltrow, 51. But now, sources have claimed his ex-wife is trying to show the world what a modern woman she is by saying she's "very good friends" with Johnson.

"I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional," Paltrow previously confessed. "I just adore her!"

While Paltrow attempted to show off her "progressive" co-parenting style by apparently becoming gal pals with Johnson, a tipster said her ex-husband is over her act.