Gwyneth Paltrow 'Not Aware' Her Narrated Documentary Was Making its Broadcast Premiere on Scientology Network
Gwyneth Paltrow was just as surprised as everyone to hear that the Church of Scientology was hawking her name to promote its "Documentary Showcase" on the twenty-second anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the A-list actress, 50, was "not aware" her 2017 narrated documentary — or her name — would be touted in the religious group's recent press release.
An insider said she had no clue that Man In Red Bandana would be broadcast on the Scientology Network this somber Monday. We're also told that Paltrow was unaware that the documentary's director, Matthew J. Weiss, gave the church an exclusive interview for its channel.
RadarOnline.com's sources were adamant that Paltrow was "not aware of any of this" and she's not "associated with the Church of Scientology" in any shape or form.
Tony Ortega broke the news that the religious group planned to show Paltrow's film, claiming the church was "boasting" about the documentary and namedropping Gwyneth in the press release.
"Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the broadcast debut of Man In Red Bandana on September 11, 2023," an excerpt from the press release published on The Underground Bunker read.
"Written and directed by Matthew J. Weiss and narrated by Gwyneth Paltrow, Man In Red Bandana documents the selfless courage and inspiring legacy of Welles Remy Crowther, a 24-year-old equities trader who worked on the 104th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Described by those he saved as a kind of guardian angel, Welles guided injured, disoriented and panic-stricken victims to safety via an escape route he had located. But instead of taking the opportunity to save himself, he climbed back up the stairway to rescue still more," it continued.
The church also highlighted Weiss' interview for the Scientology Network, claiming its "Documentary Showcase is an integral part of promoting Scientology."
"Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world. Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues," the release said.
While Ortega questioned whether Paltrow had a voice in the Church of Scientology or its leader, David Miscavige, promoting her documentary or narration, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the answer is no.
Scientology has been in the news lately — most recently after its longtime member Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life for raping two women in the early 2000s.
The church was accused of silencing Masterson's victims — also then members of the religious group — by urging them not to report the crimes to the Los Angeles Police Department. While many members stood by the actor's side and were front and center for Thursday's sentencing, Scientology has denied any wrongdoing.
"The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone — Scientologists or not — to law enforcement," the Church of Scientology shared in a statement to RadarOnline.com, claiming the testimony about their alleged conduct was "uniformly false."