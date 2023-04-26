Gwyneth Paltrow 'Exhausted' After Grueling Hit-And-Run Ski Accident Trial, Calling In Healing Experts: Sources
Gwyneth Paltrow was left "mentally and physically exhausted" after dealing with the stress that came with her hit-and-run ski trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders spill that it was so taxing on the actress-turned-lifestyle guru that she decided to call upon "all of her healing experts to help her move on" from the experience.
Although she won the case against plaintiff Dr. Terry Sanderson, it's claimed Paltrow wants a fresh slate by detoxing from the trauma and public scrutiny she endured.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Paltrow's legal battle may not yet be over as Sanderson's attorney, Robert Sykes, said his client is considering dragging her back to court.
"We sincerely disagree with the outcome and will consider all options moving forward ... including a motion to the court for a new trial or a possible appeal. All of those things are on the table," Sykes shared.
The Goop founder is eager to get back on track after being sued by the retired optometrist for $300,000 in damages after they collided on a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in 2016.
Prior to that, he tried to sue Paltrow in 2019 for $3.1 million but that initial complaint was dismissed by a judge.
The Shallow Hal actress countersued for $1 in a move that showed it was not about the money, but rather the principal.
Sanderson claimed she came crashing down with a "full-body hit" that left him with multiple broken ribs and other injuries, in turn, causing him "loss of enjoyment of life."
"Mr. Sanderson hit me," the Iron Man star fired back, detailing her own version of events.
"Two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart, and then there was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange grunting noise," Paltrow said. "So my brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, 'Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted? This is really, really strange.'"
In the end, she got her dollar in damages plus lawyers fees from Sanderson.