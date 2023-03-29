Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Over 'Hit-And-Run Ski Accident Only Suffered 'Mild Concussion,' Neurologist Testifies

A neurologist testified that the man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 "hit-and-run" ski accident only suffered a "mild concussion" and had pre-existing conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paltrow and Terry Sanderson have both testified in the he-said-she-said civil case. Paltrow was adamant that she did not ski into Sanderson and accused the retired optometrist of causing the collision that left him with permanent brain damage.

Sanderson's adult daughters also testified under oath and claimed that their father experienced personality changes after the 2016 incident, which made his own granddaughter afraid of him.