Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Over 'Hit-And-Run Ski Accident Only Suffered 'Mild Concussion,' Neurologist Testifies
A neurologist testified that the man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 "hit-and-run" ski accident only suffered a "mild concussion" and had pre-existing conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Paltrow and Terry Sanderson have both testified in the he-said-she-said civil case. Paltrow was adamant that she did not ski into Sanderson and accused the retired optometrist of causing the collision that left him with permanent brain damage.
Sanderson's adult daughters also testified under oath and claimed that their father experienced personality changes after the 2016 incident, which made his own granddaughter afraid of him.
On Wednesday, neurologist Dr. Robert Hoesch took the stand in the case.
Dr. Hoesch used brain scans taken of Sanderson prior to the crash to support his analysis. The neurologist continued on Sanderson's preexisting conditions as the reason for his delayed recovery from the accident.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"If he had a concussion, it was very mild," Dr. Hoesch said, while he claimed that the retired doctor would have been "more than 99 percent" recovered if he did not have a history of anxiety and depression.
The neurologist added that Sanderson also could have suffered behavioral changes and additional injuries even if he didn't collide with Paltrow in 2016 at Utah's elite Deer Valley Ski Resort, due to his medical history.
Dr. Hoesch's examination of Sanderson's injuries was backed up by fellow physicians specializing in brain function and disorders.
Dr. Angela Eastvold, a neuropsychologist, was called to the stand to testify on Sanderson's behavioral changes, which he claimed were induced by a brain injury from the ski crash.
Dr. Eastvoid claimed that Sanderson told his doctors that he drank "excessively" after the accident, having somewhere between five to six alcoholic beverages at least two to three times a week.
The neuropsychologist explained that if Sanderson suffered a "significant" concussion, he would have had "reduced tolerance to alcohol."
Dr. Eastvold claimed that if Sanderson had a significant concussion, certain things like dizziness or "attention deficits" would have been present in tests he took after the collision, however, none were noted on his results.
Sanderson has demanded $300k from Paltorw for his medical bills and suffering. The Oscar winner countersued for $1.