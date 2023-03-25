Gwyneth Paltrow Feels 'Stressed Out' In Court, Actress Just Wants Utah Ski Trial To 'Be Over' Already

Paltrow took the stand Friday and testified that she "froze" when a man allegedly skied into her back causing the two to collapse to the ground with their skis tangled together.

"I was skiing, and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart. And then there was a body pressing against me. And there was a very strange grunting noise. So, my brain was trying to make sense of what was happening," the actress told the court.

She said that she didn’t seek medical treatment after that crash but did complain about her knee feeling "over-stretched" and her “back hurt” and decided to go for a massage later that day.