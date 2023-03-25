Your tip
Gwyneth Paltrow Feels 'Stressed Out' In Court, Actress Just Wants Utah Ski Trial To 'Be Over' Already

Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow found the entire ongoing Utah ski accident trial extremely "stressful" and just wants the whole thing to be done with already.

The 50-year-old owner of GOOP is being sued by optometrist Terry Sanderson for negligence following an incident where the two collided while going down the slopes of the Deer Valley Resort back in 2016.

Sanderson originally filed the lawsuit against the actress in January 2019 and the case was finally brought in front of a judge earlier this month.

Embedded Image
Source: Law & Crime
Paltrow took the stand Friday and testified that she "froze" when a man allegedly skied into her back causing the two to collapse to the ground with their skis tangled together.

"I was skiing, and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart. And then there was a body pressing against me. And there was a very strange grunting noise. So, my brain was trying to make sense of what was happening," the actress told the court.

She said that she didn’t seek medical treatment after that crash but did complain about her knee feeling "over-stretched" and her “back hurt” and decided to go for a massage later that day.

Embedded Image
Source: Law & Crime
Sanderson shared his own side of the story claiming that the actress gave no signal before abruptly stopping on the slope leading him to crash into her before he had time to react.

The optometrist is seeking damages in excess of $3.1 million. Paltrow's legal team believe the lawsuit is "completely without merit" and that "anyone who reads the facts will realize that."

A source close to the Hollywood icon told People that Paltrow "isn't happy that her children are involved."

"This really has nothing to do with them," the source continued. "They were minors when the accident happened."

"[Paltrow] isn't really speculating about what the outcome of the trial will be. This is not her focus. She just wants it to be over."

Embedded Image
Source: Law & Crime

The actress filed a countersuit for $1, plus legal fees, denying the allegations and claims that Sanderson was the one who hit her. Paltrow called the original suit nothing but a ploy to "exploit her celebrity and wealth.

Source: Radar

The court is slated to resume on Monday with more eyewitness accounts set to testify.

