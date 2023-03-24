Actress Gwyneth Paltrow said she believed the 2016 ski accident in Park City, Utah, might have been a sexual assault. When the Goop founder took the stand, she insisted that she did not cause a collision on the slopes and testified under oath that she was hit from behind, which she thought could lead to something worse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paltrow was sued by Dr. Terry Sanderson, a retired ophthalmologist who alleged that Paltrow plowed into the back of him and then quickly fled down the mountain after freaking out following the initial impact.

Sanderson claimed he suffered multiple broken ribs, a brain injury, and emotional damage following the collision.