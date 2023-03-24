Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Feared Ski Crash Was A Sexual Assault
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow said she believed the 2016 ski accident in Park City, Utah, might have been a sexual assault. When the Goop founder took the stand, she insisted that she did not cause a collision on the slopes and testified under oath that she was hit from behind, which she thought could lead to something worse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Paltrow was sued by Dr. Terry Sanderson, a retired ophthalmologist who alleged that Paltrow plowed into the back of him and then quickly fled down the mountain after freaking out following the initial impact.
Sanderson claimed he suffered multiple broken ribs, a brain injury, and emotional damage following the collision.
Paltrow appeared in court as the trial began this week — and she was officially called to testify under oath on Friday.
During her back-and-forth with lawyers, Paltrow insisted that she did not cause the incident and stated multiple times that Sanderson struck her in the back when she was having a family ski day at the exclusive Deer Valley Resort.
At one point during her testimony, Paltrow said she didn't realize what was happening at first — and feared it was something more sinister.
According to Paltrow, the actress claimed under oath that she assumed a man ran into her because of his "large" size. Additionally, she recalled hearing grunts and "a strange rustling noise," which led her to assume that the physical impact could be the result of a sexual assault.
The prosecution called Paltrow out after she made the comment, and questioned her further on what caused her to think that.
"Did you know if it was an intentional assault of a sexual nature? Was he grinding or thrusting? What made you think it was a sexual assault?" asked the prosecution while Paltrow was on the stand.
"It was a quick thought that went through my head," Paltrow replied. "There was a strange grunting noise and a body behind me so I was trying to make sense of what was going on. My mind was going very quickly."
While she continued to explain her version of events, Paltrow made sure to continuously note that she was struck from behind — scoffing at Sanderson's claim that she carelessly skied into him.
The prosecution continued to examine Paltrow's memory of the incident.
"You said you went to the right and went crashing down together and your bodies were almost spooning and your knees splayed opened and you were in shock?" the lawyer asked for clarification, to which Paltrow responded, "Yes."
Sanderson's lawyer attempted to have Paltrow reenact the scene; however, her attorney objected.