Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Over 'Hit-And-Run' Ski Accident Demands A Witness For Actress' Witness Not Be Allowed To Testify

The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a ski accident that he claimed left him with permanent brain damage has moved to block one of the actress’ witnesses from testifying, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Terry Sanderson, the man demanding $300k in damages from the Oscar winner over a 2016 incident, asked the court to block a man named Steve Graff from taking the stand.