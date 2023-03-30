Jury Finds Gwyneth Paltrow Was Not At Fault For 2016 'Hit-And-Run' Ski Accident, Awards Actress $1 In Damages

A man named Terry Sanderson accused Paltrow of being at fault for the incident that caused him severe injuries. The jury deliberated for a little over 2 hours and found he was 100% responsible for the accident.

The jury awarded Paltrow $1.

For over a week, the he-said-she-said case captivated audiences, as Paltrow took the stand and insisted that she did not cause the accident. While Sanderson, a retired optometrist, claimed Paltrow recklessly skied into him, causing lasting physical and emotional injuries.

Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000 in damages and the Goop founder counter-sued for $1, plus lawyer's fees.