Gwyneth Paltrow Could Return To Court As Ski Crash Doctor Considers Appealing Verdict
Gwyneth Paltrow could be facing a new trial regarding the ski crash incident with a doctor who she allegedly injured as his legal team considers filing an appeal to reverse the court's verdict, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A Utah jury found the Iron Man actress was not responsible for the injuries or damages Dr. Terry Sanderson claimed she caused him when the two crashed into one another on the Deer Valley Resort slopes.
Instead, she won her countersuit which awarded her $1, plus the cost of her legal fees.
Now, Sanderson's attorney, Robert Sykes is floating the idea of taking the verdict to an appeals court.
"We sincerely disagree with the outcome and will consider all options moving forward ... including a motion to the court for a new trial or a possible appeal. All of those things are on the table," Sykes said.
He believes that there were a number of errors that would warrant an appeal's approval.
One example he pointed to was the judge's decision to allow the actress' lawyers to dig into his client's past. Sykes insisted that the doctor's history was "totally unrelated" to the incident at hand.
The judge also denied Sanderson's legal team to do the same with Paltrow's history.
RadarOnline.com covered the entire weeklong trial where Paltrow took the stand to insist that she did not cause the accident.
She claimed that, at first, she was confused and wondered if a man had sexually assaulted her.
The Academy Awards Winning actress allegedly yelled at the man as he laid on the ground injured before she continued skiing down the mountain.
The doctor claimed that he suffered permanent brain damage from the crash.
Sanderson sued the founder of Goop for $3 million, an amount the actress' lawyers pointed towards as a clear attempt to profit off of the Shallow Hal star's fame. The judge later ruled that the maximum he could get was $300,000.
Once the verdict was read, Paltrow prepared to leave as she leaned towards the doctor to whisper "I wish you well" before walking out of the courtroom.
Sanderson's legal team have yet to file any appeal, but they are currently considering their options.
Sykes claims that his client is still in pretty bad shape after investing his money into the case over the last three years.
