Gwyneth Paltrow Finds Anti-Vax Robert F. Kennedy Jr 'Very Interesting' and Claims to be 'Open Minded' Politically
Iron Man actress and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she found anti-vax presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy's campaign "very interesting," RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interview with the New York Times, she said it was "very interesting to hear his point of view" and that she branded herself as "open-minded about everybody."
However, the 51-year-old Hollywood actress quickly rescinded her support, acknowledging that he had said some troublesome things.
"He's said some things that I think are tricky, let's put it that way."
Kennedy Jr., who is currently toying with the idea of running as an independent spoiler to President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election, has made several controversial conspiratorial comments over the years.
The 69-year-old is openly anti-vaccine, believes that the COVID-19 virus was racially targeted and that mass shootings are linked to prescription drugs.
This isn't the first time Paltrow has faced criticism for her controversial statements. In recent years, she has been ridiculed for her out-of-touch lifestyle choices, such as her "daily wellness routine" that included fasting and bone broth.
Paltrow's lavish lifestyle has fueled her reputation as being disconnected from reality.
The interview was part of a profile about Paltrow and gave a glimpse into her life in the months after her high-profile trial over a 2016 skiing accident in Utah that injured retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.
The star fought back against her "out-of-touch" reputation that has grown in recent years about her luxury lifestyle, such as when she said she "went totally off the rails" in the pandemic and "ate bread."
In addition to her Hollywood career, Paltrow has built a successful business with her wellness platform, Goop. The company started as a simple newsletter and has now expanded to a 170-employee enterprise that even offers real estate.
Paltrow acknowledged that some of the products she has offered in the past, such as vagina-scented candles, have been seen as bizarre.
"If history has shown me anything, it's that I'm always looking back, going, 'Wow, that was an interesting thing to experiment with,'" she admitted.
The actress also made headlines earlier this year when she wore outfits from her Goop clothing line, G. Label, to her trial regarding a 2016 ski accident. Paltrow's clothing choices garnered widespread attention on social media, providing free advertising for her brand.
Paltrow brushed off the criticism of her outfit claiming that she was "just getting dressed and going to a pretty intense experience every day."
"the sartorial outcome was so weird to me. That whole thing was pretty weird, she continued. "I don't know that I've even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived. Sometimes in my life it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something."