Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Had COVID When She Kissed Husband Travis Barker at Baby Shower: Source
Kourtney Kardashian wasn't concerned about kissing her COVID-positive husband, Travis Barker, at their Disney-themed baby shower because she had the virus too, a well-connected source told RadarOnline.com.
The pregnant 44-year-old reality star kept her distance from guests during the outdoor celebration at Kris Jenner's last weekend.
Kardashian caused a stir when she posted a handful of shots from the "baby shower of my dreams." However, her fans were left concerned with the photos that showed the pregnant Hulu star planting a fat one on her infected husband.
The night before the party, Barker revealed his diagnosis.
Posting the positive COVID test on his social media, the Blink-182 rocker added several emojis like “🤒😵🥴.” Shockingly enough, Barker still showed up to celebrate his unborn son on Saturday.
While Kardashian seemed to keep a safe six-feet distance from her party guests, she couldn't stay away from her sick hubby — and, come to find out, she didn't have to since they both had the virus.
She shared several PDA shots with Barker, including some NSFW ones inside the photo booth. Kardashian also posted a picture on the rocker's lap, showing them both without masks.
Confused fans quickly entered the chat.
- Naked Kourtney Kardashian On Lockdown With Travis Barker, Sparks Covid Fears Amid Pregnancy Rumors
- Travis Barker Rushed To Hospital, Kourtney Kardashian By His Side After Cryptic 'God Save Me' Tweet
- 'Baby Boy in Tummy': Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Doctors Saved Her Unborn Child's Life During Scary Hospitalization
“I love Kourtney & Travis, and their baby shower theme is everything… but still having it, with Travis in attendance, while he has covid… nah fam," one person wrote.
“Kourtney and Travis still had a baby shower knowing Travis currently had COVID!?!? Girl whaaat???” asked another.
Kardashian flaunted her growing baby bump in a skin-tight snake-skinned jumpsuit and paired the look with Mickey Mouse ears. Barker sported his favorite Skeleton onesie and matched his pregnant wife with mouse ears. While snapping photos as a couple, the two did not wear masks. But that seemed to change when they were up and walking around the party.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Kardashian and Barker wore masks at certain points of the celebration. Several of their guests — like mom Kris — were seen covering their mouths with protection and staying six feet away.
However, Kardashian did convince a gang of her closest pals to gather around her at a socially safe distance for a few outdoor group shots. It's unclear when or how she told her guests she contracted the virus and that the baby shower was still on, but they showed up anyway, as did her sisters Kim and Khloe, who were not photographed with Kourtney.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kourtney and Barker's reps for comment.