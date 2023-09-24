Mayor of Malibu Blasts Kourtney Kardashian Over Misleading Permit for 'Baby Shower' Poosh Camp Promotional Event
Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian is accused by the Mayor of Malibu, Bruce Silverstein, of lying to obtain a permit for a recent party in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mayor Silverstein claims that Kardashian's event planner filed an application with the city, claiming that the gathering was a baby shower.
To ensure the smooth execution of the event, they requested an "Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event" for a single-family house. The primary concern cited in the application was the availability of parking for the expected crowd.
However, it should be noted that Kardashian was merely renting the house rather than owning it.
According to TMZ, to the dismay of the Mayor, it has since come to light that the party was not a traditional baby shower but rather a promotional event for Kardashian's health and wellness brand, Poosh.
The Mayor further reveals that the permit application stated that approximately 94 guests would be attending the supposed baby shower. He claimed that 600 guests arrived to partake in the Poosh event.
Mayor Silverstein did not stop at highlighting the discrepancies in the permit application.
He voiced his disbelief, stating, "I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property. Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me – which was that the house is being 'rented' for an 'influencer event.' Obviously, one story or the other is false."
Perhaps the most astonishing revelation is that none of the Kardashian family members, including Kourtney herself, were present at the event. The occasion, put forth as a baby shower, turned out to be purely driven by commercial promotion.
The implications of these allegations are far-reaching. It raises doubts about the integrity of the permit process, as well as the intentions behind the event planning.
Kardashian's camp has yet to respond to these allegations publicly.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kardashian is expecting to deliver her child with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in the coming months.
Earlier this month the pop-punk rockstar abruptly left his tour with Blink-182 to handle an "urgent family matter."
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," Kardashian shared in an Instagram post. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."
The mother-of-three revealed she was rushed to the hospital where she had "urgent fetal surgery."
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kardashian continued. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."