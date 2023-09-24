Mayor of Malibu Blasts Kourtney Kardashian Over Misleading Permit for 'Baby Shower' Poosh Camp Promotional Event

Mayor Silverstein claims that Kardashian's event planner filed an application with the city, claiming that the gathering was a baby shower.

To ensure the smooth execution of the event, they requested an "Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event" for a single-family house. The primary concern cited in the application was the availability of parking for the expected crowd.

However, it should be noted that Kardashian was merely renting the house rather than owning it.