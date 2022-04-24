A$AP Rocky And Rihanna Seen Together For The First Time Since The Rapper's Arrest Earlier This Week

Rihanna is still showing off that baby bump wearing an open, white button up, and shining stripped shorts with a black coat, while A$AP stood by her side wearing an all grey and white floral get up with matching coat and pants with a graphic tee underneath.

The two hit up one of RiRi's favorite spots, Georgia Baldi in Santa Monica. The dinner party was a sort of replacement baby shower with family and friends.

Pregnant Rihanna 'Forced To Cancel' Baby Shower After A$AP Rocky's Arrest: 'It's A Nightmare Scenario'

Sources claim the Umbrella singer had to cancel her originally planned shower after A$AP had a run-in with police at LAX who were waiting for him to return home with the billionaire pop singer.