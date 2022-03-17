Seeing Double? Rumors Swirl That Pregnant Rihanna Is Having Twins After 'Kids' Remark

Is Rihanna having twins? Rumors began swirling about the singer-turned-beauty maven expecting not one, but two babies after she mentioned her “kids” in a new interview with Elle.

The 34-year-old, who is currently in her third trimester amid her pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, discussed her future parenting style with the magazine and revealed she may take some cues from Real Housewives stars as she’s been a longtime fan of the franchise.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” Rihanna dished. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that's really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids.”