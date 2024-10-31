Meghan Markle Branded 'Pot Calling Kettle Black' Over 'Entitled' Moans About Being 'World's Most Bullied Woman'
Duchess Meghan had a pity party of one as she met with a group of children in California and whined about being one of the most bullied people in the world, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Millionaire Meghan, 43, made the remark while visiting Girls Inc. in Santa Barbara as part of the nonprofit's wellness program Social Media U, which is partially funded by the Archewell Foundation that she runs with her husband, Prince Harry.
An eyewitness said during the kids' empowerment session, Harry's harried honey harped about growing up in the digital age and being picked on by internet trolls.
But it wasn't the first time the former Suits stunner barked about online critics.
In March, the perturbed palace defector complained to revelers at Austin's South by Southwest festival about enduring cyberbullying during her pregnancies with son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3.
"You just think about that and to wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It's not catty, it's cruel," ranted the royal, who was subject to a formal investigation in Britain for badgering and bullying her staff.
"Maybe because I was pregnant, that mammalian instinct just kicks in to do everything you can to protect your child and, as a result, protect yourself, too."
Meghan insisted she is innocent of accusations that she treats her inner circle like dirt – and the findings of the royal bullying probe have been sealed.
But the former Suits actress does appear to have trouble keeping staff.
Since joining the royals in 2018, at least 18 members of her staff have defected, accusing Harry's wife of being a dictator in high heels who reduced grown men to tears.
While Meghan insists she's the target of a royal plot to paint her as a witch, a recent online poll by a British publication revealed 6,521 respondents – or 94 percent of participants – believe the Duchess of Sussex is the real bully in the drama while only 1 percent blame her royal in-laws.
A palace courtier told RadarOnline.com: "Her entitled behavior speaks for itself."
