Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Branded 'Pot Calling Kettle Black' Over 'Entitled' Moans About Being 'World's Most Bullied Woman'

meghan markle branded pot calling kettle black
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle labeled 'Pot Calling Kettle Black' for claims of being the 'world's most bullied woman.'

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Duchess Meghan had a pity party of one as she met with a group of children in California and whined about being one of the most bullied people in the world, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Millionaire Meghan, 43, made the remark while visiting Girls Inc. in Santa Barbara as part of the nonprofit's wellness program Social Media U, which is partially funded by the Archewell Foundation that she runs with her husband, Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle branded pot calling kettle black
Source: MEGA

Sources spilled Meghan Markle had a pity party of one as she met with a group of children in California and whined about being one of the most bullied people in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

An eyewitness said during the kids' empowerment session, Harry's harried honey harped about growing up in the digital age and being picked on by internet trolls.

But it wasn't the first time the former Suits stunner barked about online critics.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle branded pot calling kettle black
Source: MEGA

A spywitness said during the kids' empowerment session, Meghan Markle harped about growing up in the digital age and being picked on by internet trolls.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, the perturbed palace defector complained to revelers at Austin's South by Southwest festival about enduring cyberbullying during her pregnancies with son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3.

"You just think about that and to wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It's not catty, it's cruel," ranted the royal, who was subject to a formal investigation in Britain for badgering and bullying her staff.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle branded pot calling kettle black
Source: MEGA

In March, Meghan Markle complained to revelers at Austin's South by Southwest festival about enduring cyberbullying during her pregnancies with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

"Maybe because I was pregnant, that mammalian instinct just kicks in to do everything you can to protect your child and, as a result, protect yourself, too."

Meghan insisted she is innocent of accusations that she treats her inner circle like dirt – and the findings of the royal bullying probe have been sealed.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle branded pot calling kettle black
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle insisted she is innocent of accusations that she treats her inner circle like dirt.

Article continues below advertisement

But the former Suits actress does appear to have trouble keeping staff.

Since joining the royals in 2018, at least 18 members of her staff have defected, accusing Harry's wife of being a dictator in high heels who reduced grown men to tears.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle branded pot calling kettle black
Source: MEGA

A recent online poll by a British publication revealed 6,521 respondents – or 94 percent of participants – believe Meghan Markle is the real bully.

While Meghan insists she's the target of a royal plot to paint her as a witch, a recent online poll by a British publication revealed 6,521 respondents – or 94 percent of participants – believe the Duchess of Sussex is the real bully in the drama while only 1 percent blame her royal in-laws.

A palace courtier told RadarOnline.com: "Her entitled behavior speaks for itself."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.