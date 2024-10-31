Meghan Markle Branded 'Pot Calling Kettle Black' Over 'Entitled' Moans About Being 'World's Most Bullied Woman'

Duchess Meghan had a pity party of one as she met with a group of children in California and whined about being one of the most bullied people in the world, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Millionaire Meghan, 43, made the remark while visiting Girls Inc. in Santa Barbara as part of the nonprofit's wellness program Social Media U, which is partially funded by the Archewell Foundation that she runs with her husband, Prince Harry.