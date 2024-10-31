Miranda Lambert 'Still Stuck' on Ex Blake Shelton Nine Years After Their Break-Up: 'She No Longer Blames Him'

Miranda Lambert continues to make bucks off her long-ago marriage with Blake Shelton – and sources said she's still stuck on him nine years after their breakup.

Though she is now wed to 32-year-old ex-cop Brendan McLoughlin – and Shelton is now married to 55-year-old pop princess Gwen Stefani – Lambert, 40, recently released the record Postcards from Texas, featuring a slew of songs that friends said delve into her painful split from 48-year-old Shelton.