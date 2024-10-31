Miranda Lambert 'Still Stuck' on Ex Blake Shelton Nine Years After Their Break-Up: 'She No Longer Blames Him'
Miranda Lambert continues to make bucks off her long-ago marriage with Blake Shelton – and sources said she's still stuck on him nine years after their breakup.
Though she is now wed to 32-year-old ex-cop Brendan McLoughlin – and Shelton is now married to 55-year-old pop princess Gwen Stefani – Lambert, 40, recently released the record Postcards from Texas, featuring a slew of songs that friends said delve into her painful split from 48-year-old Shelton.
Moreover, while the “Mama's Broken Heart” singer coyly refused to say who the songs are about, she admitted they are autobiographical.
"I signed up to tell the truth," she said. "And I just feel like it's important to – good, bad and ugly tell your story."
But despite their bitter split in 2015 after four years of marriage, Lambert’s songs seem to paint her once-hated ex-husband in a positive light.
On the track “Run,” Lambert sang: "Oh this freedom I found, babe, sure wasn't free / I owe you a lifetime of apologies / I'm tellin' the truth now I loved you so much / I'm sorry for lyin' about who I was."
A friend said Lambert has been reassessing her shattered romance with Shelton over the years.
Said a source: "Miranda is older and wiser now and she no longer lays all the blame at Blake's feet.
"Now it still gives her fodder for writing hit songs!"
