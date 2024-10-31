'The Young and the Restless' Cast 'Quaking' Over Return of Fearsome Producer – Who's Married to One of Show's Biggest Stars

But in a power shift, he's back working with his 68-year-old wife, who has played Nikki Newman since 1979.

Revealed a source: "Melody can be a rabble-rouser and has bumped heads with some of her costars and the crew as well.

"She's not a bully, but being the longest-running actor on the show, Melody feels she's at the top of the pecking order and she's never been shy about letting others know it.