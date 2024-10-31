'The Young and the Restless' Cast 'Quaking' Over Return of Fearsome Producer – Who's Married to One of Show's Biggest Stars
The cast and crew of The Young and the Restless are restlessly looking over their shoulders now that former executive producer Edward Scott is back on board as senior producer – especially since he's married to the show's firebrand star Melody Thomas Scott, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Scott, 80, left daytime's most-watched soap in 2007 for a 14-year stint producing The Bold and the Beautiful.
But in a power shift, he's back working with his 68-year-old wife, who has played Nikki Newman since 1979.
Revealed a source: "Melody can be a rabble-rouser and has bumped heads with some of her costars and the crew as well.
"She's not a bully, but being the longest-running actor on the show, Melody feels she's at the top of the pecking order and she's never been shy about letting others know it.
"Now everyone's worried Melody will settle scores by way of her hubby's clout and they could be getting pink slips!
A source added the soap diva is already making suggestions to her hubby of 39 years, including bringing back longtime costar Doug Davidson, who was shockingly let go in 2020.
Added the insider: "The show's younger stars have gotten more screen time in recent years at the expense of veterans like Melody, but that is expected to change.
"Obviously, Melody has her husband's ear and has a lot more juice on the set now.
"She has had to fend for herself while Edward was working elsewhere, but now the word is out – be extra nice to Melody if you value your paycheck."
