Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Danny DeVito

Danny Bouncing Back: 'Desperate and Dying' DeVito, 80, Using 'Trampoline Therapy' In Fight to Stall Ravages of His Killer Lifelong Growth Disease

danny devito using trampoline therapy
Source: MEGA

‘Dying’ 80-year-old Danny DeVito relies on trampoline therapy in his battle against a lifelong growth disease.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Twins co-star Danny DeVito is Hollywood's unlikeliest health nut!

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia joker, who's about to turn 80, may not look lean and fit, but sources told RadarOnline.com he's in great shape, thanks to a rigorous trampoline regimen.

Article continues below advertisement
danny devito using trampoline therapy
Source: MEGA

Danny DeVito may look short and pudgy, but he's actually in good condition thanks to these bouncy exercises, according to an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Said a source: "He may look short and pudgy, but he's actually in good condition thanks to these bouncy exercises. He's turned into quite the master gymnast.

"It's part of Danny's daily ritual. He'll spend at least 15 minutes on his trampoline, bobbing up and down, to increase circulation and sharpen his mental skills. He's been doing it for a while and it's why he's stayed so flexible."

Article continues below advertisement
danny devito using trampoline therapy
Source: MEGA

Danny DeVito even did some bouncing before he went onstage in I Need That on Broadway last year.

MORE ON:
Danny DeVito

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The roly-poly funnyman even did some bouncing before he went onstage in I Need That on Broadway last year.

"I start every night with it to get myself going," he said.

"I guess you would call it exercise, but it's like getting ready to go out."

Article continues below advertisement
danny devito using trampoline therapy
Source: MEGA

Danny DeVito makes sure he gets enough sleep and eats healthy.

The former movie Penguin also makes sure he gets enough sleep and eats healthy.

"He's added more fish and veggies to his diet, though he does enjoy the occasional steak or pasta dish," the source added. "For Danny, 80 is the new 40."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.