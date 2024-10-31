Danny Bouncing Back: 'Desperate and Dying' DeVito, 80, Using 'Trampoline Therapy' In Fight to Stall Ravages of His Killer Lifelong Growth Disease
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Twins co-star Danny DeVito is Hollywood's unlikeliest health nut!
The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia joker, who's about to turn 80, may not look lean and fit, but sources told RadarOnline.com he's in great shape, thanks to a rigorous trampoline regimen.
Said a source: "He may look short and pudgy, but he's actually in good condition thanks to these bouncy exercises. He's turned into quite the master gymnast.
"It's part of Danny's daily ritual. He'll spend at least 15 minutes on his trampoline, bobbing up and down, to increase circulation and sharpen his mental skills. He's been doing it for a while and it's why he's stayed so flexible."
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Spotted Looking Tense During Bike Ride In LA, As Settlement Talks With Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Continue
- Ex-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Homeless Sleeping In Tents On United States Department of Veterans Affairs Property, 'It Pisses Me Off'
- 'Twins' Star Danny DeVito, 79, Reveals Dying Wishes and Philosophy After Being Plagued by Rare Lifelong Growth-Stunting Disease: 'I Don't Celebrate Not Being Clark Gable'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The roly-poly funnyman even did some bouncing before he went onstage in I Need That on Broadway last year.
"I start every night with it to get myself going," he said.
"I guess you would call it exercise, but it's like getting ready to go out."
The former movie Penguin also makes sure he gets enough sleep and eats healthy.
"He's added more fish and veggies to his diet, though he does enjoy the occasional steak or pasta dish," the source added. "For Danny, 80 is the new 40."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.