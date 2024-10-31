Big-Hearted Michael Douglas 'Puts Bitter Rivalry' With Kathleeen Turner Aside to Support Dying Co-Star, 70, Amid Her Crippling Arthritis Fight
Magnanimous Michael Douglas has offered his support to his frail old friend Kathleen Turner, who's suffering from an advanced case of rheumatoid arthritis.
Despite their adversarial relationships onscreen, the former co-stars, who headlined the '80s blockbusters Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile and The War of the Roses, have been close pals for 40-plus years.
Douglas, 80, wants Turner, 70, to know he's there for her, sources told RadarOnline.com.
"He worries about her. Even though she's still feisty as ever mentally, it appears her illness has taken a turn for the worse."
Kathleen was barely recognizable when she stepped out in New York City on September 24, supporting herself with a cane and later leaning on a wheelchair.
As readers of this masthead know, the star was diagnosed with a severe case of rheumatoid arthritis in 1992.
Said an insider: "Her RA has kicked up a bigger stink in her life, she's leaning on a cane and needs a wheelchair for those longer stretches.
"Michael will do anything he can for her in the way of support, whether it's a talk, finding her work or the loan of his car and chauffeur."
Douglas, meanwhile, has experienced his own health woes, including oral cancer, which observers said have made him more sympathetic to his ailing pal.
Said a source: "Kathleen relies on Michael's friendship now more than ever.
"He still gets a chuckle out of her blustery candor and she appreciates that he never makes her feel like an invalid."
