Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Michael Douglas

Big-Hearted Michael Douglas 'Puts Bitter Rivalry' With Kathleeen Turner Aside to Support Dying Co-Star, 70, Amid Her Crippling Arthritis Fight

michael douglas puts bitter kathleeen rivalry aside
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas ‘puts rivalry aside’ to support his ailing 70-year-old co-star battling severe arthritis.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Magnanimous Michael Douglas has offered his support to his frail old friend Kathleen Turner, who's suffering from an advanced case of rheumatoid arthritis.

Despite their adversarial relationships onscreen, the former co-stars, who headlined the '80s blockbusters Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile and The War of the Roses, have been close pals for 40-plus years.

Article continues below advertisement
michael douglas puts bitter kathleeen rivalry aside
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas has offered his support to his frail old friend Kathleen Turner, who's suffering from an advanced case of rheumatoid arthritis.

Article continues below advertisement

Douglas, 80, wants Turner, 70, to know he's there for her, sources told RadarOnline.com.

"He worries about her. Even though she's still feisty as ever mentally, it appears her illness has taken a turn for the worse."

Kathleen was barely recognizable when she stepped out in New York City on September 24, supporting herself with a cane and later leaning on a wheelchair.

As readers of this masthead know, the star was diagnosed with a severe case of rheumatoid arthritis in 1992.

Article continues below advertisement
michael douglas puts bitter kathleeen rivalry aside
Source: PRAN POSTS / YOUTUBE

Despite their adversarial relationships onscreen, Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, who headlined the '80s blockbusters including ‘Romancing the Stone,’ have been close pals for over 40 years.

MORE ON:
Michael Douglas

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Said an insider: "Her RA has kicked up a bigger stink in her life, she's leaning on a cane and needs a wheelchair for those longer stretches.

"Michael will do anything he can for her in the way of support, whether it's a talk, finding her work or the loan of his car and chauffeur."

Article continues below advertisement
michael douglas puts bitter kathleeen rivalry aside
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas has experienced his own health woes, including oral cancer, which observers said have made him more sympathetic to his ailing pal.

Douglas, meanwhile, has experienced his own health woes, including oral cancer, which observers said have made him more sympathetic to his ailing pal.

Said a source: "Kathleen relies on Michael's friendship now more than ever.

"He still gets a chuckle out of her blustery candor and she appreciates that he never makes her feel like an invalid."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.