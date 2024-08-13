Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Michael Douglas

Craggy Michael Douglas ‘Desperate for Neck Surgery’ to Hide Sagging Skin and Save Career: ‘He’s Had Plenty Done on His Face… Neck’s Next!’

Composite photos of Michael Douglas.
Source: By: MEGA

Michael Douglas is rumored to be exploring cosmetic procedures for his aging neck.

By:

Aug. 13 2024, Published 7:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Michael Douglas has developed a saggy neck with age – and sources claim the Wall Street star has even considered surgery to erase his wrinkles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources shared Douglas, 79, has not neglected his face when it comes to cosmetic fixes – and showed off a freshened mug while promoting his latest film in France earlier this year.

But the Oscar-winner’s neck was noticeably saggy – to the point insiders claimed the actor was exploring ways to tighten up his skin to “match”.

Article continues below advertisement
michael douglas desperate for neck surgery
Source: By: MEGA

Doulgas sported a youthful appearance while promoting his latest film – and sources claim he now wants his neck to match.

The source said: “His face is smoother than ever – and people are guessing Botox, fillers, creams and moisturizers are responsible, but his neck doesn’t match.

“It bothers him and he can’t hide it with scarves in the heat of summer. Word is he wants to get more work done to fix this problem.”

Article continues below advertisement
michael douglas desperate for neck surgery pp
Source: By: MEGA

Douglas was rumored to use Botox, fillers, creams and moisturizers to overhaul his look.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Basic Instinct stud – who’s been married to Catherine Zeta Jones, 54, since 2000 – beat throat cancer in 2010. While Douglas apparently isn’t happy with his loose skin, sources claimed he’s worried about doing anything that might “aggravate” the area.

An insider revealed: “He has to be cautious about his neck, but he’s a great deal older than Catherine and must worry that his shriveled neck is a turnoff to her. Also, he’s an actor and still incredibly vain, so this is something he’s concerned about.”

Article continues below advertisement
michael douglas desperate for neck surgery
Source: By: MEGA

The actor was said to be unhappy about the appearance of his saggy neck and exploring options to correct it.

Article continues below advertisement

Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen – who has not treated Douglas – believed the Hollywood heavyweight may have used Botox to smooth his forehead and tighten his jawline.

But the physician said Douglas can try noninvasive treatments or go for a neck lift to solve his problem.

MORE ON:
Michael Douglas
Article continues below advertisement

Cohen explained: “Treatments like Morepheus and Profound use radio frequency microneedling to deliver energy deep into the skin that heats up the collagen and causes it to tighten.

“He may need something noninvasive like that, or a more surgical intervention like a neck lift, but the best thing to do is start with an evaluation from a surgeon.”

Article continues below advertisement
michael douglas desperate for neck surgery
Source: By: MEGA

Insiders claimed Douglas was under pressure to revamp his appearance due to his marriage to much-younger Catherine Zeta Jones.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time sources have claimed Douglas feels pressure to keep his appearance youthful for his beloved wife of 24 years. Nip and tuck rumors were sparked by Douglas' noticeably different appearance while promoting his latest flick, Franklin.

At the time, insiders commented: “When he hit up the red carpet in Cannes, people were stunned, like they were seeing a man 20 years younger.”

Article continues below advertisement

While a rep for the actor denied gossip about cosmetic surgery, sources noted: “He’s showing only minimal signs of aging, and his jawline is exceptionally firm”.

Others pointed to Douglas’ wife's personal beauty standards and said: “Catherine’s the love of his life, but she’s 25 years his junior and is meticulous about keeping up her looks. He doesn’t want to get left in the dust and a few refreshers certainly help.”

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.