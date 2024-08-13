Craggy Michael Douglas ‘Desperate for Neck Surgery’ to Hide Sagging Skin and Save Career: ‘He’s Had Plenty Done on His Face… Neck’s Next!’
Michael Douglas has developed a saggy neck with age – and sources claim the Wall Street star has even considered surgery to erase his wrinkles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources shared Douglas, 79, has not neglected his face when it comes to cosmetic fixes – and showed off a freshened mug while promoting his latest film in France earlier this year.
But the Oscar-winner’s neck was noticeably saggy – to the point insiders claimed the actor was exploring ways to tighten up his skin to “match”.
The source said: “His face is smoother than ever – and people are guessing Botox, fillers, creams and moisturizers are responsible, but his neck doesn’t match.
“It bothers him and he can’t hide it with scarves in the heat of summer. Word is he wants to get more work done to fix this problem.”
The former Basic Instinct stud – who’s been married to Catherine Zeta Jones, 54, since 2000 – beat throat cancer in 2010. While Douglas apparently isn’t happy with his loose skin, sources claimed he’s worried about doing anything that might “aggravate” the area.
An insider revealed: “He has to be cautious about his neck, but he’s a great deal older than Catherine and must worry that his shriveled neck is a turnoff to her. Also, he’s an actor and still incredibly vain, so this is something he’s concerned about.”
Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen – who has not treated Douglas – believed the Hollywood heavyweight may have used Botox to smooth his forehead and tighten his jawline.
But the physician said Douglas can try noninvasive treatments or go for a neck lift to solve his problem.
Cohen explained: “Treatments like Morepheus and Profound use radio frequency microneedling to deliver energy deep into the skin that heats up the collagen and causes it to tighten.
“He may need something noninvasive like that, or a more surgical intervention like a neck lift, but the best thing to do is start with an evaluation from a surgeon.”
This isn’t the first time sources have claimed Douglas feels pressure to keep his appearance youthful for his beloved wife of 24 years. Nip and tuck rumors were sparked by Douglas' noticeably different appearance while promoting his latest flick, Franklin.
At the time, insiders commented: “When he hit up the red carpet in Cannes, people were stunned, like they were seeing a man 20 years younger.”
While a rep for the actor denied gossip about cosmetic surgery, sources noted: “He’s showing only minimal signs of aging, and his jawline is exceptionally firm”.
Others pointed to Douglas’ wife's personal beauty standards and said: “Catherine’s the love of his life, but she’s 25 years his junior and is meticulous about keeping up her looks. He doesn’t want to get left in the dust and a few refreshers certainly help.”
