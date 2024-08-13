Craggy Michael Douglas ‘Desperate for Neck Surgery’ to Hide Sagging Skin and Save Career: ‘He’s Had Plenty Done on His Face… Neck’s Next!’

Michael Douglas has developed a saggy neck with age – and sources claim the Wall Street star has even considered surgery to erase his wrinkles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources shared Douglas, 79, has not neglected his face when it comes to cosmetic fixes – and showed off a freshened mug while promoting his latest film in France earlier this year.

But the Oscar-winner’s neck was noticeably saggy – to the point insiders claimed the actor was exploring ways to tighten up his skin to “match”.