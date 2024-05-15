Court War: Michael Douglas’ Son Cameron Fighting Ex-Girlfriend Viviane Thibes Over Custody of 2 Kids
Michael Douglas’ son Cameron fired back at his ex-girlfriend Viviane Thibes’ attempt to score primary custody of their 2 kids in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 45-year-old son of the Oscar winner responded to the petition filed by Viviane in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this month.
Viviane demanded full custody of 6-year-old Lua and 3-year-old Ryder. In addition, Viviane asked the court to order Cameron to cover her legal bills associated with the case.
The petition came only weeks after Cameron posted photos of the two looking like a couple on Instagram for Viviane’s birthday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
He wrote, “Happy Birthday Vivi. This year is yours. The year of the dragon and you are on fire. Enjoy the ride @vivianethibes We Love you.”
In his new petition, Cameron argued that both parties should be awarded joint legal and physical custody of their children. He asked that both parties split the legal fees in the case.
In addition, he asked the court to order that both parties are not allowed to make negative comments about the other parent within hearing distance of the children.
Michael had Cameron with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. The actor and his ex were married from 1977 to 2000. He has been with his current wife Catherine Zeta-Jones ever since.
Over the years, Cameron has struggled with substance abuse and faced various legal issues.
Cameron spoke out about his troubled years last year.
"I think when somebody is really struggling, to have love and support is crucial. Because at least for myself, there are some parts of my life that were so dark that I was maybe starting to lose hope for myself," he told PEOPLE . "Then having the love and support of people that you also love and respect, it was just critical for me."
"My lifestyle is all about staying healthy and focused," Cameron said at the time. "There's nothing better than two beautiful children to keep you focused. And their mother, Viviane, is such a fantastic mother and so very helpful."