‘Dancing With the Stars’ Blasted With Charges Show is RIGGED: ‘Bosses Cook Up Soap Opera World of Love Stories and Feuds’

Dancing with the Stars has long been sidestepping reality when it comes to judging the competitors, according to numerous critics – but despite the many claims that the fix is in, the show continues to trip the light fantastic in the ratings!

A set insider told RadarOnline.com: "Dancing with the Stars is a competition, but even more it's showbiz.

"They try to create a live soap opera world of love stories and feuds between contestants, and the actual competition is nearly an afterthought!"