‘Dancing With the Stars’ Blasted With Charges Show is RIGGED: ‘Bosses Cook Up Soap Opera World of Love Stories and Feuds’
Dancing with the Stars has long been sidestepping reality when it comes to judging the competitors, according to numerous critics – but despite the many claims that the fix is in, the show continues to trip the light fantastic in the ratings!
A set insider told RadarOnline.com: "Dancing with the Stars is a competition, but even more it's showbiz.
"They try to create a live soap opera world of love stories and feuds between contestants, and the actual competition is nearly an afterthought!"
Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. has become the latest former contestant to claim something is fishy with the judging.
The 52-year-old “General Hospital” star, who competed on DWTS with pro partner Cheryl Burke in 2014, went on Cheryl's podcast “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” to make his case.
He declared: "Yes, it is rigged. First of all, if you're not a dancer or you don't have dancing skills from a young age, you're not going to win."
He's hardly the first contestant to cry foul, we can reveal.
That's So Raven alum Kyle Massey, who was paired with Lacey Schwimmer, leveled even heavier allegations when he competed in season 11.
Massey, 33, charged one of the celeb hoofers took a tumble during her routine, which was seen as is when the show aired live on the East Coast.
But the mishap mysteriously disappeared during a tape-delayed airing on the West Coast — and the dancer received top scores.
Massey fumed: "It was edited out and she got perfect tens."
Other critics have also been blasting the show – which supposedly combines judges' scores and viewer votes to determine winners – for having a predetermined champ before anyone has even stepped on the dance floor.
In 2023, teen actress Xochitl Gomez took home the Mirror Ball trophy, but not before her fellow finalist – former Bachelorette Charity Lawson – was suspiciously docked a point from judge Carrie Ann Inaba for making an unidentified mistake during one of her dances.
Meanwhile, millions of viewers saw Doctor Strange cutie Xochitl completely miss grabbing the hand of her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, during one of her dances – something the judges never brought up in awarding her perfect scores.
"Of course, when Xochitl messes up the judges turn a blind eye,” groused one social media poster.
The 20-year-old TikTok and reality TV star had once been a competitive dancer before coming on DWTS and had even cut the rug professionally with show judge Derek Hough.
"I think the win was rigged for Charli not fair!" fumed one DWTS fan.
Another disgruntled viewer agreed: "Professional dancers shouldn't be allowed to compete."
The rigging of the show seems to have become one of Hollywood's worst-kept secrets, but there's apparently no reason to rein it in so long as the ratings soar, according to our insiders.
Revealed the source: "Really, what Antonio and Kyle and others have said publicly is what a lot of folks have said privately for a long time.
"And that is the show is staged and everyone from the producers to the judges pretty much knows who is going to win before. the first dance takes place!"
