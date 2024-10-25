Your tip
Jessica Simpson’s ‘Erratic’ Behavior Driving Husband Eric Johnson ‘Round The Bend’ — Sparking ‘Trial Separation’

beauty jessica simpson erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson's erratic behavior pushes her husband, Eric Johnson, to a trial separation amid ongoing tension.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson's erratic behavior and high-flying ambitions have pushed her ten-year marriage to former football star Eric Johnson to the brink, leaving the once sparkling Tinseltown twosome spiraling toward divorce, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Said a souce: "Eric has had it with her crazy mood swings, and Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance. Everyone's wondering how long they can go on like this."

beauty jessica simpson erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

The reality star turned fashion mogul was recently caught on camera without her ring at LAX, and word around town is that the couple is already in a trial separation.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simpson, 44, and Johnson, 45, have been living mostly separate lives for nearly a year.

beauty jessica simpson erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson spent months away from her hunky hubby while in Nashville, desperately trying to reignite her stagnant singing career.

The former pop princess spent months away from her hunky hubby while in Nashville, desperately trying to reignite her stagnant singing career.

Simpson was also recently snapped without her ring when she dropped off their three kids daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11, for their first day of school, and Johnson was nowhere in sight.

beauty jessica simpson erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

Eric Johnson hasn't appeared on Simpson's Instagram page since April.

What's more, months before that, they were reportedly going through a "rocky patch" in their marriage.

Meanwhile, Johnson hasn't appeared on Simpson's Instagram page since April, and a source said he's distanced himself from her "for more than a year!"

Jessica Simpson

beauty jessica simpson erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson sparked relapse fears in 2022 when she appeared to be slurring her words in a video advertisement.

Said a source: "Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know.

"He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time."

The retired tight end was once seen as a stabilizing force for Simpson after her acrimonious, headline-grabbing 2006 divorce from pop singer Nick Lachey.

beauty jessica simpson erratic behavior
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson tied the knot in 2014, and friends have long credited Johnson for helping Simpson through a harrowing booze addiction she reportedly kicked in 2017.

But Simpson sparked relapse fears in 2022 when she appeared to be slurring her words in a video advertisement for Pottery Barn, and in her few public appearances in the past year, she sometimes seemed to be confused.

beauty jessica simpson erratic behavior
Source: MEGA

Revealed the insider: "Eric's been dealing with a lot of Jessica's baggage for a long time.

"She'll be yelling for Joy one minute, then start crying and hide out in a bedroom for a day. "They both really want what's best for their children, but as far as their marriage goes, you fear it's just a matter of time. Eric is at his breaking point."

