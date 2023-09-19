Unnecessary Roughness: 'DWTS' Slammed by Alum for Casting NFL Star and Convicted Child Abuser Adrian Peterson

Dancing with the Stars is being called Dancing with the Abuser after a former alum slammed the show for casting troubled NFL running back Adrian Peterson for its 32nd season, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the years, the former Minnesota Vikings player has been indicted for harshly disciplining his then 4-year-old son with a switch and a 2022 arrest for allegedly battering his wife, Ashley Brown, on a plane shortly before taking off from LAX.

The decision to cast the heavy-handed Heisman Trophy runner sent season 27 Mirrorball winner Sharna Burgess into a rampaging rant on her Old-ish podcast where she ripped the show’s producers for its tone-deaf decision.