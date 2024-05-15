Unconventional Ex: Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Taking Over’ Ex Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Wedding Planning

Lovebirds Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are putting the finishing touches on their long-awaited wedding — but sources reportedly claim Gwyneth Paltrow may lose her place on the invite list if she doesn't quit meddling, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a recent report, Chris' 51-year-old ex-wife's no-prisoners approach is driving his 34-year-old bride-to-be up the wall!