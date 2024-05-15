Your tip
Unconventional Ex: Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Taking Over’ Ex Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Wedding Planning

gwyneth paltrow chris martin dakota johnsons wedding pp
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson is reportedly over Gwyneth Paltrow's meddling!

May 15 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Lovebirds Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are putting the finishing touches on their long-awaited wedding — but sources reportedly claim Gwyneth Paltrow may lose her place on the invite list if she doesn't quit meddling, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a recent report, Chris' 51-year-old ex-wife's no-prisoners approach is driving his 34-year-old bride-to-be up the wall!

gwyneth paltrow struggling to blend families with husband brad falchuk
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth has reportedly inserted herself in her ex-husband's wedding planning with Dakota.

"Dakota is grateful she and Gwyneth have a good relationship and she's happy to get her advice, but the downside is that Gwyneth tends to take over," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.

"She's very bossy and when you give her an inch, she takes a mile!"

Sources dished the Fifty Shades of Grey star wants less input from her lover's ex-wife and more from her mom, Working Girl star Melanie Griffith.

"Dakota and her mom have been dreaming about this since she was little," the source noted. "She has very clear ideas of how she wants her wedding."

dakota johnson madame web bombs
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Dakota wants less input from Gwyneth and more from her mom, Melanie Griffith.

"Gwyneth is already butting heads with Dakota's planner because she's basically trying to turn it into a Goop-themed wedding — which is not what Dakota wants!" the mole revealed.

Dakota and the Coldplay frontman, 47, started dating six years ago. The couple got engaged in 2020 and moved into a Malibu mansion together in 2021.

chris martin rushes to marry dakota johnson
Source: MEGA

Chris' ex-wife is said to be pushing for a 'Goop-themed wedding.'

"Dakota is a people pleaser but even she has her limits," the source added. "If Gwyneth doesn't back off, she's going to snap!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dakota and Gwyneth's reps for comment.

dakota johnson madame web bombs
Source: MEGA

Dakota and Chris have been engaged since 2020.

As this outlet reported, sources claimed the Yellow singer was eager to get Dakota down the aisle this summer in hopes that a wedding would lift her spirits after a disastrous box office showing for her Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web.

"Chris brought her back from the brink by pushing for a summer wedding," the source explained. "She needed some good news right about now."

"Dakota has hit rock bottom," an insider revealed. "She is terrified the reviews could be the death knell of her career!"

Dakota herself commented on the horrible reviews of her latest film.

"It's not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand," Dakota confessed. "I probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world."

