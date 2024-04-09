Wyoming Hunter Sparks Outrage Over Wolf He 'Tormented,' Showed Off At Local Bar, Then Shot Dead

Warning: This article contains graphic photos and descriptions of animal cruelty.

A hunter in Wyoming has ignited outrage and heartbreak for allegedly torturing a wolf and parading the poor animal through a local bar before killing it, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Cody Roberts, 42, was cited and fined on February 29 for having the live wolf at his home in Daniel, where he brought it after hitting and injuring it with his snowmobile. It was not illegal in the state, however, for him to kill the wolf.

In a disturbing photo that has since circulated online, Roberts can be seen grinning with a beer can while showing off the animal, whose mouth is taped shut.