ELECTION MANIA: Donald Trump's Chances of White House Win Slump in Betting Markets As Nail-Biting Election Day Looms

According to Kalshi, the largest regulated U.S. exchange, Trump's odds of winning dropped from 64 percent to 56 percent in just 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Polymarket had Harris and Trump tied at 49 percent on October 3.

In the weeks since, Trump pulled ahead in his widest margin of victory since President Joe Biden announced he was suspending his campaign in late July.

At first, the 78-year-old's lead corresponded with early polling data in Pennsylvania; however, some skeptics questioned if his growing lead since then was the work of wealthy players tampering with betting markets.