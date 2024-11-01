'No Evidence' of Theory Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Tipped off 'Diddy' Before Federal Agents' Raid 'In Exchange for $500K Bribe'
No proof has emerged that Kamala Harris' husband gave Sean 'Diddy' Combs a "heads up" before his Homeland Security government raids back in March.
An article alleging the disgraced rapper slipped Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, a $500,000 bribe for the tip has been fact-checked and debunked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, PatriotVoiceNews.com published an article — alongside a video of sources — claiming the second gentleman warned "sex predator" Combs about the "planned" operation.
The rumor spread rapidly on social media, racking up posts that garnered thousands of likes and views.
A deep dive into the website uncovered multiple reasons why it couldn't be labeled a reliable source of information.
First of all, the site didn’t have any masthead or "About Us" tab that would inform readers about its authors — pages that are typically found on any credible media website.
An IP lookup tool was used to reveal the domain name PatriotVoiceNews.com, showing that it was registered on August 5 of this year — giving the site barely any history.
Utilizing a Sitesucker tool to download the website revealed even more concerning information: Within just three months, the site had published over 1,000 articles from the same author, indicating it is not a credible news source.
As for the article itself, while a source was given, it asked to remain anonymous — raising eyebrows once more.
The "source" provided this rumor: "A lawyer who worked with Emhoff at DLA Piper and has access to the details of Combs' case."
- Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Accused of 'Forcefully Slapping Girlfriend for Flirting With Another Man' During 'Booze-Fueled Assault' in 2012
- Hunter Biden Accused of Hiring Prostitutes From Suspected Eastern European Sex Trafficking Ring During Infamous Drug Binges
- Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Healthy & Smiling In First Public Outing Since Being 'Violently Assaulted' By Hammer-Wielding Home Intruder
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
While Harris' husband was formerly a lawyer at DLA Piper, he severed ties with the international firm in 2021 to steer clear of any conflicts of interest. He was most certainly not working at DLA Piper when Combs was charged and arrested.
Although the article featured a video, it's very likely it could have been AI-generated or digitally altered in some way.
The strange clip was shot from a car with a large blur covering the person talking, and their hand gestures didn't line up with any of the audio.
None of the voices sounded realistic, either — with one even pronouncing "Combs" incorrectly.
Combs was recently charged and arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering, kidnapping, and other heinous crimes.
He is currently behind bars at a "nightmare" prison in Brooklyn, New York after being denied bail on several occasions, awaiting his May 5 trial date.
In March, authorities raided Combs' Los Angeles and Miami mansions — following multiple sexual abuse allegations — where they seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.
Earlier this month, a lawsuit against the disgraced star detailed claims he laced "lotions or similar body oils" with GHB - commonly known as the "date rape drug".
It also mentioned allegations of Combs "dousing victims in lotions or similar body oils… laced with GHB, so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim’s skin and make it easier to assault him or her".
The substance is available in liquid, powder, or crystal form, and can be absorbed through the skin when combined with lubricants.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.