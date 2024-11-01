Home > News > Kamala Harris 'No Evidence' of Theory Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Tipped off 'Diddy' Before Federal Agents' Raid 'In Exchange for $500K Bribe' Source: MEGA There is no evidence to support the claim Kamala Harris' husband tipped off Diddy before his home raids. By: Radar Staff Nov. 1 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

No proof has emerged that Kamala Harris' husband gave Sean 'Diddy' Combs a "heads up" before his Homeland Security government raids back in March. An article alleging the disgraced rapper slipped Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, a $500,000 bribe for the tip has been fact-checked and debunked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A website recently claimed the second gentleman accepted a $500,000 bribe from Combs for a tip about his home raids in March.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, PatriotVoiceNews.com published an article — alongside a video of sources — claiming the second gentleman warned "sex predator" Combs about the "planned" operation. The rumor spread rapidly on social media, racking up posts that garnered thousands of likes and views.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA An examination of the website showed its sources were not credible in accusing Kamala Harris' husband of accepting a bribe from the disgraced rapper.

Article continues below advertisement

A deep dive into the website uncovered multiple reasons why it couldn't be labeled a reliable source of information. First of all, the site didn’t have any masthead or "About Us" tab that would inform readers about its authors — pages that are typically found on any credible media website.

Article continues below advertisement

An IP lookup tool was used to reveal the domain name PatriotVoiceNews.com, showing that it was registered on August 5 of this year — giving the site barely any history. Utilizing a Sitesucker tool to download the website revealed even more concerning information: Within just three months, the site had published over 1,000 articles from the same author, indicating it is not a credible news source.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, 2024 Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff tipped Sean “Diddy” Combs off on an upcoming Homeland Security raid.



Combs has paid Emhoff $500,000 for this information.



The story was leaked by a lawyer who previously worked with Emhoff at DLA Piper



Diddy destroyed some documents… pic.twitter.com/U3x9OLgS8r — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) October 30, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

As for the article itself, while a source was given, it asked to remain anonymous — raising eyebrows once more. The "source" provided this rumor: "A lawyer who worked with Emhoff at DLA Piper and has access to the details of Combs' case."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

While Harris' husband was formerly a lawyer at DLA Piper, he severed ties with the international firm in 2021 to steer clear of any conflicts of interest. He was most certainly not working at DLA Piper when Combs was charged and arrested. Although the article featured a video, it's very likely it could have been AI-generated or digitally altered in some way.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Combs' Los Angeles and Miami mansions were raided by Homeland Security in March.

Article continues below advertisement

The strange clip was shot from a car with a large blur covering the person talking, and their hand gestures didn't line up with any of the audio. None of the voices sounded realistic, either — with one even pronouncing "Combs" incorrectly.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs was recently charged and arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering, kidnapping, and other heinous crimes. He is currently behind bars at a "nightmare" prison in Brooklyn, New York after being denied bail on several occasions, awaiting his May 5 trial date.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Federal agents found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant inside the rapper's homes.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, authorities raided Combs' Los Angeles and Miami mansions — following multiple sexual abuse allegations — where they seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. Earlier this month, a lawsuit against the disgraced star detailed claims he laced "lotions or similar body oils" with GHB - commonly known as the "date rape drug".