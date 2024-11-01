'Bloated and Reclusive' Matt LeBlanc Trashes Talk He's Retiring From Showbiz As 'Rubbish'

An insider told the DailyMail: "Such an important part of (Matt's) life and a good friend is gone. It has made him rethink his life.

"He wants to focus on other interests as that's what is important to him right now.

"He would need the perfect opportunity to return in front of the camera for any role in TV and film as he has silently retired.

"He is financially stable and doesn't really want to be in the limelight anymore."